'The queens are back': Kpop sensation BLACKPINK tease 2025 world tour, when is it
A trailer titled "BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR TEASER" was released on YouTube, featuring a packed stadium of stans, known as Blinks, wearing light-up pink wristbands. However, no further details, including venues or tour dates, have been announced.
The tour teaser comes after the group’s successful 2022/2023 'Born Pink World Tour', which supported their album ‘Born Pink’. The tour saw Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé perform in multiple countries.
Despite their return as a group, the BLACKPINK members have been focusing on their solo careers. Jisoo recently announced her ‘Lights, Love, Action!’ Asia tour, covering Manila, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi, ahead of her debut solo mini-album ‘Amortage’, releasing on February 14.
Jennie is set to release her solo album ‘Ruby’ on March 7, featuring collaborations with Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis.
Lisa is gearing up for her solo debut album ‘Alter Ego’, which drops on February 28. She recently unveiled a sci-fi-themed trailer and will release the single ‘Born Again’ featuring Doja Cat and RAYE on February 6.
Meanwhile, Rosé released her solo album ‘rosie’ in December, featuring a collaboration with Bruno Mars on the song ‘APT.’
Despite their individual projects, Lisa reassured fans last year that BLACKPINK has no plans to disband. Speaking to ELLE US in August, she said: “Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK… This is our life.”
Fans have since flooded the comment section on Youtube, expressing their excitement. One said: “THE QUEENS ARE COMINGGGG!!!” Another wrote: “BLINKSSS THE QUEENSS ARE BACKKK.”
Details of BLACKPINK world tour are expected to be announced soon.