Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the band are back for a second night at BST Hyde Park

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performing during The Rolling Stones sixty years on concert at Anfield on June 09, 2022

The Rolling Stones will return to London’s Hyde Park tonight (3 July) for the second of two headline shows at the British Summertime festival, as they continue to celebrate an incredible six decades together.

Following Adele’s two-night stint at BST Hyde Park, now it’s the turn of the veteran rockers, who featured in the first episode of a new BBC documentary called My Life as a Rolling Stone last night.

Last week’s show was a special occasion, where the band paid tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, and made reference to playing their first ever concert “around the corner” 60 years ago.

What can we expect from their show, and who are the support acts? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time are The Rolling Stones performing?

The Stones are due on stage at 8.05pm and are set to play a set lasting until 10.20pm.

Their first show at Hyde Park last Saturday (25 June) ran like clockwork so expect them to stick quite closely to these timings.

What is the likely setlist?

Last week the Rolling Stones performed a crowd-pleasing setlist featuring most of their biggest hits, including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and ‘Honky Tonk Woman’.

They also included lesser-known songs like ‘Slipping Away’ and ‘Miss You’.

Here’s the setlist from their first Hyde Park show in full:

Street Fighting Man

19th Nervous Breakdown

Tumbling Dice

Out of Time

She’s a Rainbow

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Living in a Ghost Town

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

Honky Tonk Women

Slipping Away (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Gimme Shelter

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Encore:

Sympathy for the Devil

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Expect some variation to the above, however. They have a 60-year back catalogue to choose from, after all.

At their show in Milan recently, for example, they also found space for ‘Wild Horses’.

Who is supporting The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park?

If you have tickets for the festival today, make sure you get down early for some exciting support acts.

Taking to the stage before the Stones will be Sam Fender (6.20pm, The Great Oak Stage). The North Shields singer-songwriter has taken the music industry by storm in the past couple of years, thanks to his rousing, Springsteen-esque folk-rock.

In the afternoon, Australian singer Courtney Barnett (4.50pm, The Great Oak Stage) will provide a grunge-laden soundtrack to proceedings, with songs from her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time.

Other acts to play BST Hyde Park today include The Dinner Party (3.40pm, The Great Oak Stage), Feet (3.10pm, The Birdcage Stage), Clarence and the Modern Life (4.20pm, The Birdcage Stage) and Ewan Mainwood (5.40pm, The Birdcage Stage).

What did critics say about The Rolling Stones last week?

Writing for the Evening Standard in a five-star review, Hamish Macbain called the show a “joyous, euphoric carnival of rock‘n’roll majesty”, adding: “Many in the departing masses wondered aloud whether this would be the last time we would get to see the Rolling Stones. Unlikely, I would say. On this evidence, I wouldn’t be surprised if my grandchildren’s grandchildren get the chance too.”

In the Mirror , Andy Rudd wrote: “The band - with a collective age of 231 - put on an incredible performance that left many of the crowd dumbstruck by just how they can keep on doing it.”

In another five-star review for The Arts Desk , Tim Cumming wrote: “The Stones in the Park 2022 is not so much about the past, but about raw power, and the unleashing of it. Because the songs remain so present.”

Are there still tickets for The Rolling Stones?