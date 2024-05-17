The Script announce UK and European tour - full list of dates
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Script have announced a new UK tour taking in several big arenas - including Manchester’s new trouble-plagued Co-op Live venue.
The Irish power-pop trio, whose single Breakeven sold more than a million copies in America, had already lined up a European tour this summer.
The Script’s co-founder Mark Sheehan died aged 46 last year after a short illness. Frontman Danny O'Donoghue served as a coach on the first two seasons of the British singing competition The Voice UK.
Now they have revealed a series of UK dates. Pre-sale for Belfast and Dublin starts on May 22, with general sale from Friday, May 24 at 9.30am. To buy tickets for the Irish dates click below. Other venues’ details have not yet been released.
Their UK dates are
- November 13 - The SSE Arena, Belfast
- November 15 - 3Arena, Dublin
- November 18 - Utilita Arena Cardiff
- November 19 - Bournemouth International Centre
- November 20 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- November 22 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- November 23 - The O2, London
- November 25 - M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- November 26 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 28 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- November 29 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
- November 30 - Co-op Live, Manchester
There also several dates across Europe this summer and after the UK tour.
- July 3 - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland
- July 6 - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark
- July 10 - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- July 14 - Stade Roi Baudouin / Koning Boudewijn Stadion, Brussels, Belgium
- July 17 - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany
- July 19 - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
- July 25 - Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden
- August 18 - P!NK: Summer Carnival, Philadelphia, PA, US
- October 3 - P!NK: Summer Carnival, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US
- December 2 - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
- December 3 - Mitsubishi Electric HALLE, Düsseldorf, Germany
- December 4 - Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
- December 6 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands
- December 7 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- December 9 - Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
- December 10 - Zenith, Munich, Germany
- December 11 - Fabrique, Milan, Italy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.