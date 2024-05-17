The Script announce UK and European tour - full list of dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish powerpop band The Script have announced a new tour.

The Script have announced a new UK tour taking in several big arenas - including Manchester’s new trouble-plagued Co-op Live venue.

The Irish power-pop trio, whose single Breakeven sold more than a million copies in America, had already lined up a European tour this summer.

The Script’s co-founder Mark Sheehan died aged 46 last year after a short illness. Frontman Danny O'Donoghue served as a coach on the first two seasons of the British singing competition The Voice UK.

Now they have revealed a series of UK dates. Pre-sale for Belfast and Dublin starts on May 22, with general sale from Friday, May 24 at 9.30am. To buy tickets for the Irish dates click below. Other venues’ details have not yet been released.

Their UK dates are

There also several dates across Europe this summer and after the UK tour.