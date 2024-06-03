Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chart-topping pop-rockers The Vamps are heading out for an anniversary tour later this year.

The band, known for Can We Dance and Last Night, are marking a decade in music with a jaunt around the nation, stopping at several big venues.

Tickets for the Meet The Vamps Anniversary Tour in September will go on general sale on Friday at 9am, with details available here. They will play Meet The Vamps in full, as well as other tracks. And they are also releasing a new version of one of their early tracks, now named Somebody To You ReVamped, on Friday. The band said: “A crazy thought that we released Meet The Vamps 10 years ago, we can't tell you how much that album means to us, and we love that it means a lot to others as well. It represents friendship, love, heartbreak, ups/downs, and everything that comes with growing up. We were so young and didn't really know what we were doing, making this album is some of the best days of our lives.

“We had to do something special for the anniversary, and we thought a tour to celebrate this milestone is the perfect way to do this. Over the past few years it's been amazing being able to reflect on our time as a band and the journey we have been on. Now, going right back to where it all began - ‘Meet The Vamps’ - we owe a lot to that album! You [the fans] just got it and got us, and since then it's been a dream ride! We can’t thank you enough, see you on tour! We had such a good time getting back into the studio to see what we’d do with ‘Somebody To You’ and to challenge ourselves to recreate past music - we think you’re going to love it!”

The Vamps tour dates