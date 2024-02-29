Tina Turner musical announces 2025 UK & Ireland tour - full list of dates & how to get tickets

The smash hit West End show Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is hitting the road for its first-ever UK and Ireland tour in 2025. The stage production - written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall - celebrates the life of the Queen of Rock n Roll.

The tour is set to kick off at the Leicester Curve in March 2025 and will run across several cities including Sunderland, Dublin, and Birmingham, before it concludes at Leeds Grand Theatre in April 2026.

The acclaimed musical first premiered in 2018 and had a successful stint at the Aldwych Theatre on the West End. Since then, there have been eight global productions of the musical worldwide, including a run on Broadway.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical features all of the smash hits from the 12-time Grammy Award-winning artist, from 'What’s Love Got To Do With It?' to 'River Deep, Mountain High'. The show follows the true story of a woman who dared to dream, shatter barriers and defy the bounds to conquer the world against all odds.

Tali Pelman, Producer of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, said: “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career. We’re thrilled to now be able to bring her extraordinary story to stages across the UK and Ireland for the first time with Tina – The Tina Turner Musical celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”

So where is the Tina Turner Musical showing near you and how can you get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical tour dates 2025/2026

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will cover 11 cities during its UK & Ireland tour. Here's the full list of tour dates:

2025

February 29 - May 31: London, Aldwych Theatre

March 6 - 22: Leicester Curve Theatre

March 26 - April 5: Sunderland Empire

April 8 - April 26: Bristol Hippodrome

May 6 - 24: Grand Opera House, Belfast

May 27 - June 14: Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

June 17 - 28: Birmingham Hippodrome

July 1 - 12: Theatre Royal, Plymouth

July 15 - August 2: Theatre Royal, Nottingham4

August 12 - 23: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

August 26 - September 6: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

September 9 - 20: Sheffield Lyceum

September 23 - October 4: King’s Theatre Glasgow

October 7 – 18: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

October 28 - November 8: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury24

November 11 - 22: Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh4

November 25 - January 3: Palace Theatre, Manchester

2026

January 13 - 24: Theatre Royal, Norwich

January 27 - February 7: Milton Keynes Theatre

February 10 - 28: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

March 3 - 14: Theatre Royal, Newcastle

March 17 - April 4: Leeds Grand Theatre

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical full cast list

Tina Turner – Karis Anderson / Elesha Paul Moses Ike Turner – Okezie Morro Phil Spector – Mark Anderson Erwin Bach – Jonathan Carlton Alline Bullock – Vanessa Dumatey Gran Georgeanna – Irene Myrtle Forrester Richard Bullock – Earl Gregory

How to get tickets for Tina - The Tina Turner Musical