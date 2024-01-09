Tony Clarkin dead at 77: Magnum guitarist passes away following a short illness

Tony Clarkin, guitarist and founding member of UK band Magnum has died aged 77, his family confirmed on Tuesday (January 9). The tragic news comes just weeks after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with an incurable spinal condition, prompting Magnum to cancel their 2024 tour.

Tony's family released the following statement: "On behalf of the family it is with profound sadness that daughter Dionne Clarkin is sharing the news of the passing of Tony Clarkin. Following a short illness, he died peacefully surrounded by his girls on Sunday 7th January 2024.

Dionne added: “I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways. I don’t really have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh.

"As many of you know Tony had a great affinity with animals. It is the family’s intention to set up a charitable trust in his name to aid this cause, further details to follow. Please do not send flowers or cards, as he would have much preferred expressions of sympathy to go to charity in this way."

"It was a privilege to call him my Dad."

The Birmingham rock band are expected to release their 23rd studio album, 'Here Comes the Rain' on Friday, January 12. In December, Tony confirmed via social media, that he had been diagnosed with a rare spinal condition.

“I have developed a rare spinal condition," Tony said at the time. "It’s not life-limiting, but it can be degenerative in some people, and sadly it’s not curable. There are treatments that may help but we don’t know how good they’ll be.”

