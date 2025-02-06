The singer with a chart-topping 90s band has been rushed to hospital after an accident during a gig.

Fran Healy, the frontman of Travis, had to be taken out of the Showbox in Seattle, Washington, in a wheelchair after crocking himself.

The band, famous for hits Why Does It Always Rain On Me? and Driftwood, are on a tour of the US and Canada at the moment called Raze the Bar. Originally from Scotland, Healy now lives in LA.

Healy was waving to the crowd when walking off stage when his ankle twisted round. He feared it may have been broken, and was taken to hospital, but it was confirmed to just be a nasty sprain.

The 51-year-old went on the band’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday to explain what happened.

He told the camera: “It's Fran here. If anyone saw me being wheeled out of the venue last night on a gurney and being put into an ambulance it's because I seriously twisted my ankle stepping off stage.

“As I was waving goodbye to everyone it sort of twisted it around back to front. We thought it was broken and went to hospital. Thankfully it's just a really, really gnarly sprain and I've got one of these massive big space shoes now so when you turn up to Salt Lake City you can all laugh at that.

“The show must go on. We'll see you there, we'll see you on the rest of the tour. I'm fine, I'm slightly dizzy just now because I'm on some painkillers but apart from that, it's all good. Oh yeah, and I'm watching Antiques Roadshow. Bye!”

Travis were ubiquitous in the late 90s and early noughties. Their 1999 album The Man Who has sold almost 3m copies in the UK, and follow-up The Invisible Band also saw great commercial success.