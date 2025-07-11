Scotland’s biggest music festival returns for its eighth edition this summer, with stars such as 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro set to take to the TRNSMT stage.

TRNSMT Festival takes place in Glasgow Green from Friday, July 11 until Sunday, July 13. Headliners for this year’s music extravaganza include 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, and Snow Patrol with some of the biggest names on the charts such as Fontaines DC, Gracie Abrams, JADE and Wet Leg also joining the festivities.

Thousands of music lover will descend on Glasgow Green for the annual event, with the sun set to shine down on the site over the weekend.

However, for those that aren’t able to attend in person, there is still a chance of getting in on the action, with live coverage of the festival set to hit television screens throughout the weekend.

IS TRNSMT Festival on TV?

The BBC will be carrying coverage of TRNSMT Festival throughout the weekend and across its network.

Highlights from day one of the festival will be broadcast on BBC One, from 11.30pm this evening (July 11). The highlights show will begin slightly early at 10pm on BBC Scotland.

Day two highlights will be the same - BBC Scotland viewers can catch coverage from 10pm on Saturday night (July 12) and BBC One viewers can catch coverage from 11.30pm.

BBC Scotland will return with Day Three highlights at 9pm on Sunday evening (July 13).

BBC Radio 1 Dance will also be broadcasting live from the festival site, with shows on throughout the weekend featuring Arielle Free, Ore Olukoga and Alice Hopkins leading coverage.