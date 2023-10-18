What TWICE merchandise is available as part of their ONCE Again fan meeting?

TWICE are celebrating their 8th year as a unit, managing to avoid the ‘7 Year Curse’ that seems to affect a number of female K-Pop acts, and to commemorate making it to eight years, the group are not only launching a pop-up store but have released for pre-order a selection of merchandise - ahead of their ONCE Again fan meeting scheduled to take place on October 21 (KST.)

As you would expect from band merchandise, apparel such as caps and jumpers will be for sale, but for the person who wants to sleep in comfort, a pyjama set is also part of the collection alongside a ‘ONCE Again’ necklace and pin broach. TWICE will also be releasing a poster book and mini-picket featuring your preferred member of choice on the front, but what really took us aback was the inclusion of not just a candle, but your very own TWICE room spray - which we at NationalWorld are very curious to find out what it smells like. Probably success.

Pre-orders for any of the items are available from today until October 31 2023 through JYP’s online store, with shipping of the items expected to take place from December 11 2023. Those who spend $40 or more will also receive a free gift - 1 of 9 selfie photo cards will be given at random to customers

TWICE is a popular South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment through the reality show "Sixteen" in 2015. The group comprises nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They are known for their catchy pop music and vibrant performances. TWICE quickly gained international recognition and a dedicated fanbase for their infectious music and charming personalities. They have released several successful albums and singles, including hits like "Cheer Up," "Likey," and "Feel Special."

1 . (Clockwise from top left) Once Again socks, Once Again Sweatshirt, Pyjama set, Once Again pendant, Once Again necklace and Once Again cap (Credit: JYP Shop) (Clockwise from top left) Once Again socks, Once Again Sweatshirt, Pyjama set, Once Again pendant, Once Again necklace and Once Again cap (Credit: JYP Shop)

2 . (Clockwise from top left) Plush photocard holder, string pouch, pocket cover, Tzuyu Wapen keyring, Lovely keyring (random choice) and pin broach (Credit: JYP Shop) (Clockwise from top left) Plush photocard holder, string pouch, pocket cover, Tzuyu Wapen keyring, Lovely keyring (random choice) and pin broach (Credit: JYP Shop)

3 . (Clockwise from top left) Once Again tote bag, Candybong pouch, Dayhun Dub pouch, Naeyon photo pouch, Mina blanket and TWICE image picket (Credit: JYP Shop) (Clockwise from top left) Once Again tote bag, Candybong pouch, Dayhun Dub pouch, Naeyon photo pouch, Mina blanket and TWICE image picket (Credit: JYP Shop)