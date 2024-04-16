Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a busy start to the week already with several tours having been announced over the weekend and on Monday; not content with the slew of new lineups announced for a host of summer festivals, this week has seen some pretty significant announcements already.

From the news that Catfish and The Bottlemen are to perform what is set to be the largest outdoor festival in Liverpool’s history, through to the unnerving chills that come with seeing Mike Oldfield perform “Tubular Bells” live, if you were caught up in Coachella 2024 live sets and wincing at Grimes’ performance, you may have missed out on the announcements.

So ICYMI (in case you missed it), NationalWorld brings to you some of the biggest tour announcements made over the weekend and on Monday, in the event you oversaw them the first time around.

Catfish and The Bottlemen announce Sefton Park show

Van McCann of Catfish and the Bottlemen. Image: Getty

Following the band’s return last month with the anthemic, stadium-ready new single ‘Showtime’, their first in five years, Catfish and The Bottlemen announced news of three huge open-air shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh, both of which went on to sell out in minutes.

Their frenzied fanbase has been on high alert since it was announced that they would be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival’s mainstage for the second time this summer, and the news of their biggest headline show to date will only serve to ramp up the anticipation ahead of what will be a landmark summer for one of the nation’s best-loved live bands.

But the band are set to headline their show before Leeds and Reading 2024, with one of the largest outdoor concerts the city of Liverpool has ever seen; performing at the 32,000-capacity Sefton Park promises to be the biggest headline show of the band’s career to date

When are they playing?: Thursday July 11 2024, Sefton Park, Liverpool

Thursday July 11 2024, Sefton Park, Liverpool When are tickets on sale?: Artist presale + 02 Priority: Wednesday 17th April, 10:00 BST/Live Nation & In the Park presale: Thursday 18th April, 10:00 BST/ General on sale: Friday 19th April, 10:00 BST through In The Park’s website.

Guns ‘n’ Rosses bassist Duff McKagan announces solo UK shows

Duff McKagan attends the Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/for NYFW: The Shows)

After the successful release of his third solo album, "Lighthouse," in October 2023, Guns ‘n’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan announced an upcoming headline tour in the UK and Europe in October 2024. The tour will begin in Dublin, and Duff will perform in a total of fifteen cities across eleven countries, bringing his iconic live performances to life with songs from "Lighthouse."

When is he playing?:

October 2 2024: Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

October 3 2024: Academy 2, Manchester, UK

October 5 2024: Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

When are tickets on sale? Tickets go on sale at 10am BST on Friday 19th April 2024 through Duff McKagan’s website.

Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells to tour the United Kingdom

It was announced on Monday (April 15 2024) that Mike Oldfield’s multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album, “Tubular Bells”, will be performed live in concert across the UK this Autumn on a 29-date tour. This follows last year's 50th anniversary celebrations of the album.

The Tubular Bells UK Autumn tour will feature an expansive live group, conducted and arranged by Oldfield’s long-term collaborator Robin Smith. The iconic Tubular Bells will be performed in full, as well as other works by Mike Oldfield, including “Moonlight Shadow,” “Summit Day”, “Family Man” and “Ommadawn.”

Where is Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells touring?

October 5 2024: New Theatre, Cardiff

October 6 2024: Hexagon, Reading

October 8 2024: New Theatre, Oxford

October 9 2024: Swansea Arena, Swansea

October 11 2024: Storyhouse, Chester

October 13 2024: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 14 2024: Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

October 15 2024: Concert Hall, Perth

October 16 2024: Glasshouse, Gateshead

October 17 2024: City Hall, Sheffield

October 18 2024: Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool

October 20 2024: The Globe, Stockton

October 21 2024: Opera House, Buxton

October 22 2024: Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

October 23 2024: De Montfort Hall, Leicester

October 25 2024: The Forum, Bath

October 26 2024: Truro Hall, Cornwall

October 27 2024: The Alexandra, Birmingham

October 28 2024: Orchard Theatre, Dartford

October 29 2024: Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

October 30 2024: White Rock Theatre, Hastings

November 3 2024: Fairfield Halls, Croydon

November 4 2024: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

November 6 2024: The Anvil, Basingstoke

November 7 2024: The Swan, High Wycombe

November 8 2024: The Lighthouse, Poole

November 10 2024: Warwick Arts Centre, Warwick

November 11 2024: G Live, Guildford

November 12 2024: The Guildhall, Portsmouth

When are tickets on sale?: Pre-sale tickets for Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells go on sale on Thursday 18th April, 10am, while general tickets go on sale on Friday 19 April at 10am - both through Mike Oldfield’s website.

Yellowcard celebrate 20th anniversary with five UK tour dates

Yellowcard, the American rock band, has announced a series of shows in the UK and EU for 2024. The tour will celebrate more than 20 years since the release of their breakthrough album "Ocean Avenue" in July 2003. The band will feature Ryan Key on vocals and guitar, Sean Mackin on violin, Ryan Mendez on guitar, Josh Portman on bass, and guest drummer Jimmy Brunkvist. They will be joined by St. Louis post-hardcore heavyweights Story of the Year and Californian acoustic rock duo This Wild Life as support acts. This tour follows the band's successful US tour in 2023 and promises to excite fans once again.

Where are Yellowcard touring in the United Kingdom?

November 12 2024: The O2 Academy, Glasgow

November 13 2024: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 14 2024: The O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 16 2024: The Great Hall, Cardiff

November 17 2024: The O2 Academy Brixton, London

When are tickets on sale?: Tickets go on sale on Friday April 19 2024 at 10am through Live Nation’s official website.

Arcade Fire announce 20th-anniversary “Funeral” show in London

Win Butler (R) of Arcade Fire performs during day 2 of Lollapalooza 2024 at Parque Cerrillos on March 16, 2024 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Back in February, Candian band Arcade Fire shared two separate invitation posts that read: “Save the date. Arcade Fire invite you to attend a celebration of the twentieth anniversary of their debut album ‘Funeral’”. The caption of the posts read: “We will be playing a limited number of special concerts, and we would be honoured if you would join us. Black tie optional; should be real fun.”

The first two dates to be revealed were July 2 at the Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy and July 7 at the Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Echo And The Bunnymen were also announced as special guests for the Ireland date with more to be shared soon - but now add a third date to your itinerary, with the group confirming on Monday that they will be bringing their anniversary show to London this year.