For fans who are set to miss his headline performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced a huge tour, titled 'USHER: Past Present Future'. The 24-date tour across North America will kick off in August and runs through to October 2024.

The tour announcement comes just days before the release of his new album 'Coming Home', due for release on Friday (February 9). 'Coming Home' is Usher's first studio album in nearly eight years and features appearances from Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Jung Kook, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage.

Usher 2024 Tour Dates

August 20 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

August 24 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

August 27 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

August 30 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

September 2 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

September 3 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

September 6 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

September 7 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

September 12 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

September 17 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome

September 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome

September 28 - Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

September 29 - Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

October 4 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

October 7 - Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX

October 11 - Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

October 12 - Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

October 17 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

October 18 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

October 22 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

October 26 - St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

October 28 - Chicago, IL, United Center

October 29 - Chicago, IL, United Center

