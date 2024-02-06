Usher Past Present Future tour 2024: Dates, full ticket information including Ticketmaster & pre-sale details
Usher has announced a huge North American tour ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
For fans who are set to miss his headline performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher has announced a huge tour, titled 'USHER: Past Present Future'. The 24-date tour across North America will kick off in August and runs through to October 2024.
The tour announcement comes just days before the release of his new album 'Coming Home', due for release on Friday (February 9). 'Coming Home' is Usher's first studio album in nearly eight years and features appearances from Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Jung Kook, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage.
Usher 2024 Tour Dates
- August 20 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- August 24 - Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
- August 27 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
- August 30 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- September 2 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- September 3 - Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- September 6 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- September 7 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- September 12 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- September 17 - Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- September 21 - Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- September 22 - Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome
- September 28 - Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- September 29 - Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- October 4 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- October 7 - Austin, TX, Moody Center ATX
- October 11 - Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- October 12 - Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
- October 17 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- October 18 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- October 22 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- October 26 - St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
- October 28 - Chicago, IL, United Center
- October 29 - Chicago, IL, United Center
General tickets for all dates go on sale Monday, February 12 at 10am (EST). Citi and Verizon customers can also enjoy presale access to tickets from Wednesday, February 7 at 10am. Visit the Ticketmaster website for Usher tickets.
