After weeks of anticipation the lineup for Victorious Festival is finally here.

The festival takes place on August 22, 23 and 24, on Southsea Common, in Hampshire.

A huge hint on Castle Field - part of the venue - over the weekend pointed to Kings of Leon being one of the headliners and today (December 3) the lineup has confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-winning group will perform on the Sunday.

Vampire Weekend are set to top the bill on the Saturday and they will be joined by Nelly Furtado, The Last Dinner Party - who recently pulled out of a UK tour - and Travis.

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka will pull in the Friday crowds with a set of modern-day classics. Ticket holders will also indulge in the heavy heavy monster sound of Madness.

Bloc Party return to Victorious Festival on its penultimate day along with pop icon Gabrielle and indie rockers Reytons.

Talking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board. We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone.

“Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again.”

The lineup will also welcome The Charlatans, Rizzle Kicks, Craig David, Melanie C (DJ set), Mike Skinner (DJ set), Daniel Bedingfield, Reverend and The Makers, The Zutons and Shed Seven.

Elsewhere on the line-up are Everything Everything, Circa Waves, Wunderhorse, Palace, The Mary Wallopers, The K’s, Ash, Scouting For Girls, Starsailor, The Academic, Bradley Simpson (of The Vamps), Young Knives, Scouting For Girls, Mr Scruff (electronic set), October Drift and The Waeve.

Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax head the Victorious comedy line-up.