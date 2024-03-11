Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vince Power, founder of Mean Fiddler Music Group (MFMG), has died aged 76. The Irish music promoter and businessman had a hand in running major festivals including Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury, and was credited with changing the face of live music in Britain.

A statement from his family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Vince Power. A visionary entrepreneur who enhanced and influenced the music industry significantly, whilst always being a dedicated, loving father and a loyal friend to so many.

“We want to thank everyone who has offered their condolences and request that our privacy be respected at this time of great sadness."

Born in County Waterford, Ireland, in 1947, Power gained notoriety in the early 80s after establishing the venue and events group MFMG. After moving to London at 16, Power started building his portfolio and by the end of the 80s, the group took control of the Reading festival.

At its peak, the group was involved with a collection of well-known venues and events, including Glastonbury, Phoenix Festival, Hop Farm Music Festival, London Astoria and Jazz Cafe. In 2005, Power sold his stake in MFMG, and set up the Vince Power Music Group - a new entertainment venture.

During this time, Power built a well-respected portfolio of London live-music venues, bars and nightclubs and involved himself with Spain's Benicassim festival. He then launched the sold-out A Day At The Hop Farm festival in Kent and the Feis in Liverpool.