Wallows tour 2024: List of concert dates, tickets and pre-sale details
Wallows are embarking on their biggest tour yet this Autumn to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, 'Model'. The Los Angeles-based trio are known for their 80s-inspired synth-pop sound, which has attracted a dedicated fanbase across the world.
The Model tour - which shares its name with the alt rock trio's new album - arrives in the UK on October 14 at Birmingham's O2 Academy. The band will then perform in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and London, where they'll wrap up the tour at Alexandra Palace on October 22.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Before the tour announcement, guitarist Dylan Minnette told Variety: “I can confidently say this is the first time that I’m really anticipating a tour announcement.
“I’m more nervous than ever — but not in a negative way. I know it’s going to go well. I know our fans show up but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it every day.”
But where in the UK are Wallows performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Wallows tour dates UK
Here's the full list of tour dates:
- October 14 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
- October 16 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy
- October 18 – Newcastle, United Kingdom – O2 City Hall
- October 19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Victoria Warehouse
- October 22 – London, United Kingdom – Alexandra Palace
When do Wallows tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday, March 15 via Ticketmaster.
Is there a pre-sale for Wallows tickets?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yes. there are several pre-sale options available for fans of the LA rockers. By signing up for Wallows' newsletter, fans will receive an exclusive pre-sale code to access tickets on Tuesday, March 12 at 10am.
Additionally, O2 customers can get their hands on pre-sale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, March 13. To get exclusive access, visit the O2 Priority website.
Finally, Live Nation are hosting a pre-sale from 10am on Thursday, March 14. Find out more information by visiting the Live Nation website
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.