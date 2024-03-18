Wet Wet Wet UK tour: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
On the heels of their sold-out tour earlier this year, Wet Wet Wet have announced another huge UK stint kicking off in January 2025. The band will be joined by special guest Heather Small who will be opening all the shows.
Featuring founding members Graeme Clark, Graeme Duffin, and Kevin Simm, the band will perform two sets of dates in 2025 with the first run being in January followed by another in October. Fans can expect to hear the group's legendary and defining hits, including the likes of ‘Sweet Little Mystery’, ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Goodnight Girl’, and more.
They will also perform the ubiquitous hit ‘Love Is All Around’, their cover of The Troggs’ 1960s song, which this May, celebrates 30 years since it became the soundtrack to the summer of 1994.
Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK Singles Chart and Album Chart for an incredible period of over 500 weeks. Their albums have been certified 20x platinum in the UK alone.
But where in the UK are Wet Wet Wet performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Wet Wet Wet tour dates UK
- January 28 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
- January 29 - Basingstoke The Anvil
- January 30 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
- January 31 - Stoke Victoria Hall
- February 1 - Hull Connexin Live
- February 3 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- February 4 - Bradford St. George’s Hall
- February 5 - Stockton The Globe
- February 7 - Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre
- February 8 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- February 9 - Dundee Caird Hall
- October 10 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- October 11 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
- October 12 - Gateshead Glasshouse, Sage One
- October 13 - York Barbican
- October 14 - Sheffield City Hall
- October 16 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
- October 17 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- October 18 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- October 19 - Salford Lowry
- October 20 - Bath The Forum
- October 22 - Swansea Arena
- October 23 - Truro Hall For Cornwall
- October 24 - Portsmouth Guildhall
- October 25 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- October 26 - London Indigo at the O2
When do Wet Wet Wet tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday March 22, via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for Wet Wet Wet tickets?
Yes, Wet Wet Wet are hosting an exclusive Artist Pre-sale 10am on Wednesday, March 20. To avoid missing out on early tickets, fans should sign up to the band's mailing list.
Meanwhile, O2 customers can access early tickets by visiting the O2 Priority website.
Wet Wet Wet ticket prices
Standard tickets for Wet Wet Wet's upcoming UK tour are priced range from £37 - £54.50 (excluding fees). VIP packages are available at participating venues.
