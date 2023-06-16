The film will feature never-before-seen clips, as well as rare, candid interviews

Netflix will release a documentary next month chronicling the remarkable rise to fame of 80s pop sensation, Wham!

The film - which shares its name with the group - will span 90 minutes and provide a “genuinely authentic account” as it delves into the band's journey, narrated by former band mates Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ridgeley wrote: I am delighted to bring you the news that WHAM!, the documentary film, is coming to Netflix. It is a genuinely authentic account of WHAM!’s meteoric ascent to success and of how WHAM! came to find such a special place in the hearts of many.” Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in WHAM!?

The upcoming documentary tells the extraordinary journey of Ridgeley and Michael, who started as teenage best friends, before going on to create a collection of iconic pop anthems, including 'Club Tropicana,' 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,' and 'Last Christmas.'

The British pop duo formed in 1981, before bursting onto the music scene in 1982 with their debut album 'Fantastic,' which spawned the hit singles 'Young Guns (Go for It!)' and 'Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do).' Their music blended catchy pop hooks with elements of disco and funk, captivating audiences with their energetic performances and vibrant personalities.

Amid their rise to stardom, Wham! achieved a significant milestone by becoming the inaugural Western pop act to perform in China. Their groundbreaking concert in China marked a remarkable moment in music history and solidified their global impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wham! left an indelible mark on 1980s pop culture with their infectious melodies, energetic performances, and stylish image. Their music continues to resonate with audiences, and their legacy as a dynamic pop duo remains influential in the realm of popular music.

Directed by Chris Smith and produced by John Battsek and Simon Halfon, the film provides an opportunity to delve into the personal archives of Ridgeley and Michael, granting viewers unprecedented access through a treasure trove of exclusive footage, including never-before-seen clips, as well as rare, candid interviews that offer insights and stories never heard before.

When can I watch it?

WHAM! is due for release on Netflix on Wednesday 5 July.

When did George Michael die?