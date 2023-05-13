Croatia are set to wow audiences with their bonkers Eurovision entry Mama ŠČ!
Rockers Let 3 are set to be one of the most eccentric performers at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Saturday (13 May) evening. The band have already given a taste of what to expect in the semi-finals earlier in the week.
The Croatian entry made it through to the Grand Final and have the chance to perform Mama ŠČ! once again. The track is performed in the band's native tongue - meaning for English audiences the satirical nature of the song might go over your head.
It is likely to be one of the most memorable performances of the night. But what is it all about?
Who is Croatia's Eurovision entry in 2023?
Rock band Let 3 are the act Croatia have sent to the song contest in Liverpool. Former in 1987, the rockers are still going strong and features Damir "Mrle" Martinović and Zoran "Prlja" Prodanović as frontmen.
The band gained a reputation for their controversial and sometimes obscene live performances. During their career, Let 3 have voiced support for women's and LGBT rights and taken stances against conservative politics.
Let 3 took part in Dora 2023, the competition to decide Croatia's Eurovision entry for the upcoming year. They won the competition by a landslide and gained the right to compete in the song contest this year.
What is Mama ŠČ! about?
The song performed by Let 3 are Eurovision has been described as an anti-war. In an interview the band said that the song's title is a reference to the Russian letter Shcha.
Let 3 have said that the song mocks dictators for being "childish", singled out Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine in 2022.
During the song, the band make reference to a tractor multiple times in the song and it is meant to symbolise the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. He has aided Putin's invasion of Ukraine and gifted him a tractor for his 70th birthday.
See a rough translation of the lyrics via Google below:
Mother bought a tractor, no
Mama kupila traktora, šč
Mother bought a tractor, no
Mama kupila traktora, šč
Mom bought a tractor
Mama kupila traktora
Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona, št
Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona, šč
Mother bought a tractor, no
Mama kupila traktora, šč
Mother bought a tractor, no
Mama kupila traktora, šč
Mom bought a tractor
Mama kupila traktora
Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona
Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona
A tractor
Traktora
Mom loved a moron, dude
Mama ljubila morona, šč
Mom loved a moron, dude
Mama ljubila morona, šč
Mom loved the moron
Mama ljubila morona
Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona
Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona
A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ , a, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ
A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ , a, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ
E, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, lj, m, n, nj
E, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, lj, m, n, nj
A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ, caution, caution
A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ, oprez, oprez
O, p, r, s, w, t, u, h, z, f, d, z, h, d, z
O, p, r, s, š, t, u, v, z, ž, d, z, v, d, z
Mom, mom, mom, I'm going to play
Mama, mama, mama, ja se idem igrat
Mom, I'm going to war
Mama, idem u rat
That little psychopath, r-r-rat, rat
Onaj mali psihopat, r-r-rat, rat
Little, vile psychopath, r-r-rat, rat
Mali, podli psihopat, r-r-rat, rat
Crocodile psychopath, r-r-rat, rat
Krokodilski psihopat, r-r-rat, rat
Mom, I'm going to war
Mama, idem u rat
A tractor
Traktora
Mom loved a moron, dude
Mama ljubila morona, šč
Mom loved a moron, dude
Mama ljubila morona, šč
Mom loved the moron
Mama ljubila morona
Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona
Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona
That little psychopath
Onaj mali psihopat
Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat
Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat
Crocodile psychopath
Krokodilski psihopat
Mom, let's go to war
Mama, idemo u rat
That little psychopath
Onaj mali psihopat
Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat
Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat
Crocodile psychopath
Krokodilski psihopat
Mom, I'm going to war
Mama, idem u rat
Mom, mom, mom
Mama, mama, mama
That little psychopath
Onaj mali psihopat
Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat
Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat
Crocodile psychopath
Krokodilski psihopat
Mom, I'm going to war
Mama, idem u rat
No
Šč
When do Let 3 perform in Eurovision?
The running order for the final of Eurovision 2023 has been confirmed ahead of the event on Saturday in Liverpool. Bookies favourites Sweden and Finland will perform in the first half of the show - ninth and thirteenth, respectively.
Let 3 are in the second to last slot on the night - performing 25th. The Croatian band will go just before the UK's Mae Muller, who will perform I Wrote A Song.