What are the lyrics for Croatia's Eurovision song in English? Meaning behind Let 3's Mama ŠČ!

Let 3 are Croatia's entry for Eurovision 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Croatia are set to wow audiences with their bonkers Eurovision entry Mama ŠČ!

Rockers Let 3 are set to be one of the most eccentric performers at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Saturday (13 May) evening. The band have already given a taste of what to expect in the semi-finals earlier in the week.

The Croatian entry made it through to the Grand Final and have the chance to perform Mama ŠČ! once again. The track is performed in the band's native tongue - meaning for English audiences the satirical nature of the song might go over your head.

It is likely to be one of the most memorable performances of the night. But what is it all about?

Who is Croatia's Eurovision entry in 2023?

Rock band Let 3 are the act Croatia have sent to the song contest in Liverpool. Former in 1987, the rockers are still going strong and features Damir "Mrle" Martinović and Zoran "Prlja" Prodanović as frontmen.

The band gained a reputation for their controversial and sometimes obscene live performances. During their career, Let 3 have voiced support for women's and LGBT rights and taken stances against conservative politics.

Let 3 took part in Dora 2023, the competition to decide Croatia's Eurovision entry for the upcoming year. They won the competition by a landslide and gained the right to compete in the song contest this year.

Let 3, representatives for Croatia, perform during the first dress rehearsal for Semi Final 1 of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at M&S Bank Arena.Let 3, representatives for Croatia, perform during the first dress rehearsal for Semi Final 1 of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at M&S Bank Arena.
Let 3, representatives for Croatia, perform during the first dress rehearsal for Semi Final 1 of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at M&S Bank Arena.

What is Mama ŠČ! about?

The song performed by Let 3 are Eurovision has been described as an anti-war. In an interview the band said that the song's title is a reference to the Russian letter Shcha.

Let 3 have said that the song mocks dictators for being "childish", singled out Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine in 2022.

During the song, the band make reference to a tractor multiple times in the song and it is meant to symbolise the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. He has aided Putin's invasion of Ukraine and gifted him a tractor for his 70th birthday.

See a rough translation of the lyrics via Google below:

What are the Mama ŠČ! in English?

Mother bought a tractor, no

Mama kupila traktora, šč

Mother bought a tractor, no

Mama kupila traktora, šč

Mom bought a tractor

Mama kupila traktora

Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona, št

Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona, šč

Mother bought a tractor, no

Mama kupila traktora, šč

Mother bought a tractor, no

Mama kupila traktora, šč

Mom bought a tractor

Mama kupila traktora

Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona

Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona

A tractor

Traktora

Mom loved a moron, dude

Mama ljubila morona, šč

Mom loved a moron, dude

Mama ljubila morona, šč

Mom loved the moron

Mama ljubila morona

Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona

Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona

A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ , a, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ

A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ , a, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ

E, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, lj, m, n, nj

E, f, g, h, i, j, k, l, lj, m, n, nj

A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ, caution, caution

A, b, c, č, ć, d, dž, đ, oprez, oprez

O, p, r, s, w, t, u, h, z, f, d, z, h, d, z

O, p, r, s, š, t, u, v, z, ž, d, z, v, d, z

Mom, mom, mom, I'm going to play

Mama, mama, mama, ja se idem igrat

Mom, I'm going to war

Mama, idem u rat

That little psychopath, r-r-rat, rat

Onaj mali psihopat, r-r-rat, rat

Little, vile psychopath, r-r-rat, rat

Mali, podli psihopat, r-r-rat, rat

Crocodile psychopath, r-r-rat, rat

Krokodilski psihopat, r-r-rat, rat

Mom, I'm going to war

Mama, idem u rat

A tractor

Traktora

Mom loved a moron, dude

Mama ljubila morona, šč

Mom loved a moron, dude

Mama ljubila morona, šč

Mom loved the moron

Mama ljubila morona

Permanent-nina, armageddon, nona

Trajna-nina, armagedon, nona

That little psychopath

Onaj mali psihopat

Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat

Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat

Crocodile psychopath

Krokodilski psihopat

Mom, let's go to war

Mama, idemo u rat

That little psychopath

Onaj mali psihopat

Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat

Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat

Crocodile psychopath

Krokodilski psihopat

Mom, I'm going to war

Mama, idem u rat

Mom, mom, mom

Mama, mama, mama

That little psychopath

Onaj mali psihopat

Little, vile psychopath, rat, rat

Mali, podli psihopat, rat, rat

Crocodile psychopath

Krokodilski psihopat

Mom, I'm going to war

Mama, idem u rat

No

Šč

When do Let 3 perform in Eurovision?

The running order for the final of Eurovision 2023 has been confirmed ahead of the event on Saturday in Liverpool. Bookies favourites Sweden and Finland will perform in the first half of the show - ninth and thirteenth, respectively.

Let 3 are in the second to last slot on the night - performing 25th. The Croatian band will go just before the UK's Mae Muller, who will perform I Wrote A Song.

