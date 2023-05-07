Bad Bunny had previously used Booker T for his entrance music

Bad Bunny debuted a new WWE theme song during Backlash 2023 this weekend.

The Reggaeton superstar hosted the event in his native Puerto Rico on Saturday (6 May). It comes following his appearances at Wrestmania 39 and Smackdown in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old faced Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight during WWE Backlash. During the show he walked out to a different entrance song.

But what song was it? Here is all you need to know:

Did Bad Bunny change his WWE theme?

In his past WWE appearances, Bad Bunny has used his 2020 track Booker T as his theme song. It is from the second album he released that year - El Último Tour Del Mundo.

However prior to Backlash 2023 it was announced that Bad Bunny would be changing his entrance music. But the new track was kept underwraps.

Bad Bunny tweeted, in Spanish: “I’m going to change my entrance song for today’s fight... @WWE so they know.”

What is Bad Bunny’s new WWE theme song?

The Puerto Rican superstar came out to his track Chambea. In footage from the event the crowd can be heard chanting along to the words of the track.

Chambea is a single released by Bad Bunny in December 2017 prior to the release of his first album X 100PRE the following year. In the music video for the track the rapper can be seen carrying a wrestling style belt on his arm.

How can you list to Chambea?