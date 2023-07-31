Leeds and Reading Festivals are just a few weeks away.
The massive music events will bring the curtain down on the summer festival season at the end of August. It promises to be yet another huge weekend with the likes of Billie Eilish and more set to perform.
But as minds turn to the festivals, with less than 30 days to go, you might be wondering what you can and can't bring. Fans are also reminded of the age restricition rules that are in place.
Here's all you need to know:
What items are banned at Leeds and Reading Festivals?
The festivals have confirmed which items you can and cannot bring - including which are allowed on the campsite but not in the areas! See the full list below:
- Aerosols over 250ml No (campsite) No (arena)
- Air Horns / MegaphonesNo (campsite) No (arena)
- Alcohol for personal consumption 18+ Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- All gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide). If it is a portable stove with gas canister built in, then just dispose of the gas canister and return the stove No (campsite) No (arena)
- Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs) No (campsite) No (arena)
- Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised Reading/Leeds Festival logos. No (campsite) No (arena)
- Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person. No (campsite) No (arena)
- Audio Recorders Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Bags larger than A4 size Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Blow torches No (campsite) No (arena)
- Cameras, film or video equipment. Lenses must be less than 6 inches. *Please note, professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited. Yes (campsite) Yes (arena)
- Camping Equipment including cutlery, tin openers (weekend ticket holders only) Leatherman style multi tools are not permitted Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Cans Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Catapults No (campsite) No (arena)
- Chairs / Stools / Inflatable Loungers Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Chinese / Sky lanterns / Paper Lanterns No (campsite) No (arena)
- Cigarettes for personal use. Excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated Yes (campsite) Yes (arena)
- Clothing/Garments/Itemswhich promote Cultural Appropriation No (campsite) No (arena)
- Cool Bags/Boxes/Food Hampers (if for personal use) Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Disposable BBQs and permitted cooking stoves: meth stoves including fuel, trangia stoves, solid fuel stove / hexi stoves, gel stoves, green base camp cooker, firelighter stoves Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Disposable vapes (note, refillable vapes are permitted)
- Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed) in plastic and metal reusable bottles (No glass). *Only sealed soft drinks under 500ml are permitted into the arena. Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Drones and other flying devices No (campsite) No (arena)
- Empty Reusable Plastic & Metal Bottles / Coffee Cups (must be empty) Yes (campsite) Yes (arena)
- Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption) No (campsite) No (arena)
- Firewood, campfires No (campsite) No (arena)
- Fireworks/Pyrotechnics, Flares/Distress Flares No (campsite) No (arena)
- Fitted Gas Canisters/Cylinders in Campervans Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Flags Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Gazebos Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Generators (unless in campervan) No (campsite) No (arena)
- Glass bottles, jars, containers over 100ml. Items under this measurement, such as small perfume bottles, nail varnish, and small mirrors will be permitted. No (campsite) No (arena)
- Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances - including Nitrous Oxide No (campsite) No (arena)
- Medication (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable) Yes (campsite) Yes (arena)
- Metal Drinks Bottles Yes (campsite) Yes (arena)
- Nitrous Oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers) No (campsite) No (arena)
- Petrol Burner No (campsite) No (arena)
- Portable laser equipment and pens No (campsite) No (arena)
- Selfie Sticks Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorized vehicles No (campsite) No (arena)
- Sound systems (Small Portable speakers are permitted in Campsites) No (campsite) No (arena)
- Spray Cans No (campsite) No (arena)
- Umbrellas – (inc. Golf Umbrellas) Yes (campsite) No (arena)
- Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, radios or walkie talkies No (campsite) No (arena)
- Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets No (campsite) No (arena)