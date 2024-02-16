What time does Enter Shikari's concert at London Wembley start? Set length for A Kiss For The Whole World tour

Enter Shikari are currently on the road for their 'A Kiss For The Whole World' UK tour, which features the band's first-ever concert at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The British rock band are joined by special guests Fever 333 and Noahfinnce as they perform at some of the biggest arenas in the country.

The 'A Kiss For The Whole World' tour - which supports the group's 2023 album of the same name - kicked off at Leeds First Direct Arena earlier this month. The seventh studio LP became the St Albans group's first number-one album after it debuted atop the UK Albums Chart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So how long is the concert at London's Wembley Stadium, when will it start and what are the set times? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Enter Shikari's concerts at London's OVO Arena Wembley?

The band will perform at Wembley for the first time on Saturday, February 17.

What time does the Enter Shikari concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 6pm with the band expected to take the stage at 9pm. A specific stage time isn't guaranteed so it's important to get in earlier to avoid disappointment or catch the support.

Enter Shikari Wembley set times