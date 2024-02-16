What time does Enter Shikari's concert at London Wembley start? Set length for A Kiss For The Whole World tour
Enter Shikari are currently on the road for their 'A Kiss For The Whole World' UK tour, which features the band's first-ever concert at London's OVO Arena Wembley. The British rock band are joined by special guests Fever 333 and Noahfinnce as they perform at some of the biggest arenas in the country.
The 'A Kiss For The Whole World' tour - which supports the group's 2023 album of the same name - kicked off at Leeds First Direct Arena earlier this month. The seventh studio LP became the St Albans group's first number-one album after it debuted atop the UK Albums Chart.
Advertisement
Advertisement
So how long is the concert at London's Wembley Stadium, when will it start and what are the set times? Here's everything you need to know.
When is Enter Shikari's concerts at London's OVO Arena Wembley?
The band will perform at Wembley for the first time on Saturday, February 17.
What time does the Enter Shikari concert start?
Doors are scheduled to open at 6pm with the band expected to take the stage at 9pm. A specific stage time isn't guaranteed so it's important to get in earlier to avoid disappointment or catch the support.
Enter Shikari Wembley set times
The band haven't confirmed how long their set will last. Judging from the Glasgow OVO Hydro shows, it looks like they’ll begin at 8:30pm and finish at 10:45, meaning a set length of 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.