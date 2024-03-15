Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ne-Yo is set to continue his sold-out Champagne & Roses Tour this weekend with a stop at London's O2 Arena. The legendary R&B singer will be joined by music veteran Mario on the UK leg of his sold-out tour.

NE-YO is a three-time Grammy award-winning R&B hitmaker who has sold over 20+ million albums worldwide during an illustrious career spanning almost two decades. In 2022, NE-YO released his ninth studio album, Self Explanatory, which includes standout singles such as “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu],” “Don’t Love Me,” and “You Got The Body”.

London's O2 Arena has hosted Ne-Yo a few times over the years, with the singer having first performed on its stage back in 2009. So when can fans heading to see Ne-Yo's 2024 Champagne & Roses Tour expect to see him take the stage?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Ne-Yo concert in London?

Ne-Yo will be performing at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 16.

What time does the Ne-Yo concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm with the show scheduled to start at 7pm. According to Setlist.fm, Ne-Yo has taken to the stage at 8:50pm for the majority of his UK arena shows.

Ne-Yo London O2 arena set times