What time does Tool concert start at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Set length for US Arena tour

Tool are set to round off their US arena tour with a huge show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The progressive metal outfit was billed to perform 20 arena shows across the United States between January 10 and February 18.

The US arena tour was announced back in 2023 and features the legendary band's first shows at the Madison Square Garden in New York since 2001. Joining the indie rockers on stage will be American rock band Elders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tool most recently released their fifth studio album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019, marking the band’s first record together in more than a decade. So how long is the concert at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, when will it start and what are the set times?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Tool concert in Las Vegas?

The band will be performing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday February 21.

What time does the Tool concert start?

Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30pm with the show scheduled to start at 8pm. According to Setlist.fm, Tool have taken to the stage at 8:30pm for the majority of their US arena shows.

Tool Las Vegas set times