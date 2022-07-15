Sam Fender will be playing Finsbury Park this evening

Sam Fender and guests will be bringing rock and roll to Finsbury Park in the coming hours.

The Hypersonic Missiles singer is headlining a concert in North London today (15 July).

He will be joined by Fontaines D.C, Declan McKenna and more.

It is the first of three events at Finsbury Park this weekend.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Sam Fender playing Finsbury Park?

The northern rocker will be playing a huge outdoor concert at Finsbury Park today (15 July).

It will take place in the titular park in north London.

The closest tube stations are Finsbury Park and Manor House.

What time will Sam Fender be on stage?

Sam Fender is scheduled to perform on the main stage at 8.35pm.

The concert is due to finish by 10.30pm, as that is when the curfew is.

Who are the support acts?

There will be two stages of music, the Main Stage and John O’Keefe Low Lights Stage.

The full line-up and stage times has been confirmed.

It is as follows:

Main Stage

3.30pm - Rachel Chinouriri

4.30pm - Nilufer Yanya

5.35pm - Declan McKenna

6.55pm - Fontaines D.C.

8.35pm - Sam Fender

John O’Keefe Low Lights Stage

3.50pm - Kay Grayson

4.45pm - Heidi Curtis

5.45pm - Stone

6.45pm - Goat Girl

7.45pm - Beabadoobee

What songs could Sam Fender play?

Sam Fender released a new track called Alright today (15 July) just in time for the huge concert - it is not yet known if he will play the song.

It is available on Spotify and other streaming services.

The setlist for Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park concert has not been announced yet.

However Setlist.fm has confirmed the songs he played during his set at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow last week.

It was:

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

Dead Boys

The Borders

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Get You Down

Spit of You

The Dying Light

Angel in Lothian

Saturday

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster does not have any tickets left for the Sam Fender concert in Finsbury Park tonight.

What else is happening in Finsbury Park this weekend?

It will be a weekend of huge tunes and sunshine at Finsbury Park.

Sam Fender will kick things off tonight, followed by Community Festival on Saturday - featuring the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Nothing But Thieves and Circa Waves.

The weekend will come to an end with George Ezra headling a massive concert in Finsbury Park.

Can you take water into the festival?

Temperatures remain warm across the weekend.

A note on the festival’s website reads: “In light of the current heatwave, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site.

“Empty and reusable bottles are also permitted. We strongly advise that everyone brings a reusable bottle to refill at the water points noted on the map. Suncream of any size will now be permitted.

“No glass bottles will be permitted.”

Can you take food and alcohol in?

On Twitter, the organisers Festival Republic said: “Alcohol - Not permitted.