Surprisingly, bookmakers believe the United Kingdom has a decent chance of winning this year's competition

Eurovision 2022 is just around the corner, with the annual celebration of Europop set to delight fans across the continent.

The 2021 competition was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after the show was cancelled in 2020, and won by Italy’s rock band Maneskin with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’.

As is tradition, this year’s Song Contest is being held in the nation that won last year’s competition.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Eurovision 2022?

As is customary for the Contest, the grand final will be preceded by two semi-finals, which will determine which performers will play at the main event.

The two semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 10 and Thursday 12 May.

The Grand Final will feature 25 countries progressing from the semis: 10 from the first semi-final, 10 from the second semi-final, and the “Big 5” countries.

When is the final?

The final will be held on Saturday 14 May 2022.

It - as well as the live semi-final shows - will be hosted by Alessandro Cattelan, an Italian television presenter who fronted the Italian version of The X Factor from 2011 to 2020.

He’ll be joined by singer Laura Pausini, and Lebanese-British singer Mika, famous for his song, ‘Grace Kelly’.

How can I watch it?

Live coverage of the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals will be available in the UK through BBC Three for the first time since 2015; Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will be on commentary duty, overseeing proceedings and bringing viewers back in the UK all the action.

As for the grand final itself, the BBC will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, as they have done in previous years.

The live final will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 14 May.

Who is the UK’s entry?

Sam Ryder, a TikTok sensation, has been named the UK's entrant for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the BBC, Ryder rose to stardom by covering songs on TikTok during lockdown, and now has 12 million followers, making him the most followed UK music artist on the app.

Surprisingly, oddsmakers reckon the UK has a good chance of doing well at this year’s Contest.

With the latest odds of a British Eurovision victory set at 12/1, could 2022 finally be the year we don’t hear the dreaded phrase, “nil points?”

Sam Ryder has been announced as the official UK entry into the Eurovision Song Contest (Photo: Parlophone)

Who is competing?

A total of 40 countries will be participating in the 2022 contest.

This includes all countries that participated in the 2021 contest (barring one major exception), along with the returning Armenia and Montenegro, both of which had last taken part in 2019.

Russia will not be participating in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement that the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the contest into “disrepute”.

Russia had not yet announced its act for 2022. It won in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing ‘Believe’, and in turn hosted the 2009 contest in Moscow.

Ukraine is set to compete at this year’s contest, and are actually favourites to win, given that the voting system’s political nature is likely to be highly sympathetic to the country in light of recent events.

The latest odds from Oddschecker put the nation at 19/20. Hosts Italy are then in second at 24/5, followed by Sweden at 41/5.

The Israeli delegation will also no longer attend the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, its national broadcaster has announced, after a strike at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel affected its “security protocols”.

Michael Ben David is due to represent the country with the song ‘IM’ after winning the Israeli version of the X Factor.