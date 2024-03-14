Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Glastonbury 2024 line-up announcement just around the corner, excitement around the Worthy Farm festival has reached a fever pitch. While thousands already secured their Glastonbury tickets in the Autumn sale, it's almost time for those who were unlucky the first time to have one final crack.

With just over three months to go until the gates open in Pilton, Somerset, festival-goers across the UK will be counting down the seconds til they can get into this year’s event. The first round of tickets sold out in rapid time last November, with organisers confirming they had all been snapped up in less than an hour after being made available at 9am.

Many will be anticipating the ticket resale as their last chance to spend five days at the UK's biggest festival, which runs from June 26 - 30. So, how can you be within a chance of securing passes for Glastonbury?

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Glastonbury 2024 resale?

Glastonbury has confirmed there will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in April 2024. Organisers haven't specified an official date for this year's ticket resale but judging by last year, it's likely to take place on the third Thursday (April 18) and Sunday (April 21) of the month.

The April ticket resale will take place

What Glastonbury tickets will be available?

As usual, both general admission tickets and the ticket and coach combo will be on resale. Ticket and coach packages are normally sold on a Thursday, with general admission resale taking place on Sunday morning.

Where can I buy Glastonbury resale tickets?

Tickets can be found on Glastonbury's See Tickets page, which is the only place you should trust when looking to purchase tickets. The festival urges buyers to not attempt purchasing tickets anywhere else.

How much will Glastonbury resale tickets cost?

Unlike festival goers who secured tickets back in November, you will have to pay up the full amount for the tickets in the resale. The full price for general admission tickets is £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

You will not have the option of paying a deposit for the ticket.

For those looking to buy the Ticket and Coach option, you will need to pay for your coach travel on top of the general admission ticket total. Coach tickets range from £24-£151 depending on if you're purchasing a return and where in the UK you're travelling from.

How many tickets can you get in the Glastonbury resale?