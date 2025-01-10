Who is Doechii? The artist behind the trending 'breathing exercise' sound on Tiktok

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

American rapper and singer Doechii’s musical 'breathing exercise' is going viral on Tiktok from her song 'Denial is a River' performed for Genius.

People across social media are also speculating about the prominent face tapes later responding to the talk in a video on her Tiktok.

Why is she famous?

Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, Doechii’s real name, is a 26-year-old artist who has released EPs such as Oh the Places You'll Go in 2020 and She / Her / Black Bitch in 2022.

Born in Tampa, Florida she started working on her independent music first releasing a song titled “girls” on soundcloud in 2016.

She has then gone on to release more EPs and the Tiktok viral songs such as 'Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” in 2021 and "What It Is (Block Boy).”

Doechii at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena on September 11 last year | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Awards

Doechii is a well versed artist winning awards such as Billboard’s Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023.

The artist has also received nominations for three Grammy awards in the categories for best new artist, rap album and rap performance, a 2023 best new artist BET award just to name a few. She also accepted the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s Hitmakers celebration in December 2024.

What she has done recently

In December she performed on NPR’s tiny desk series giving a nuanced performance of some of her songs such as “Boom Bap” and “denial is a river.”

The rap and hip-hop artist also performed Denial Is A River and Boiled Peanuts on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, gaining publicity for her performance with two backing dancers, all attached together by their hair.

In an interview with NME she also discloses that her debut album will be released in 2025, following her previous mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

She is also set to appear at London’s All Points East 2025 show alongside artists like Raye, Tyla and Jade Thirlwall.