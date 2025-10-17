From hidden hotels to grand churches, Wild Paths turns Norwich into a city of secret festival rituals ✨

Festivals are more than music; they’re ritual.

And at Norwich’s Wild Paths festival, Thursday’s (October 16) first full day felt like initiation into a secret society - you glimpse a peregrine falcon perched on the cathedral spire between sets and realise the city itself is complicit in the ceremony.

The narrative here isn’t just about bands, it’s about how the city folds into itself, how hidden corners and underused venues transform into crucibles of sound.

The first stop was the Maid’s Head Hotel (staking a claim as the UK’s oldest), where wristbands were collected and the first band of the weekend prepared to take a slightly unconventional stage.

Chandeliers hung from the ceiling of the normally tranquil, wood-panelled space like indifferent observers, as Archy & The Astronauts quipped, “This feels too classy for what we’re about to do.”

They didn’t quite blow the roof off, but they did shake a little dust from it, and their sound - a heavier Arctic Monkeys meets Royal Blood - was perfectly suited to the slightly incongruous surroundings.

The band’s cohesion and energy made for an excellent appetizer, a small jolt of adrenaline, a signal that the ritual had officially begun.

Getdown Services live at St Laurence Church, Norwich (Photo: Adam Williams/@Dogtanian) | Adam Williams/@Dogtanian

Next, it was off to Voodoo Daddy’s, a venue which has morphed into an underground club since this writer’s last visit, with ominous stacks of speakers flanking the stage like sentries.

Here, Magnolia emerged with energy to spare, sounding like three bands in one trying to work themselves out mid-flight - and likely taking that as a compliment, given their influences from jazz-punk outfits like Black Midi and early Black Country, New Road.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was gloriously human and live-wire, and had the room buzzing with the kind of pre-dinner adrenaline only a city-centre festival can conjure.

At Space Studios (another of the city’s underutilised venues), Bayou offered glimpses of pop-hook brilliance through a generally pedestrian soundscape, with tracks recalling the bittersweet tones of Failure’s ‘Stuck on You’ and Lowgold’s ‘Beauty Dies Young’.

DH Temple continued to make the most of the space, providing early, Talking Heads-tinged highlights and reinforcing the festival’s reputation for turning unexpected corners of the city into stages.

Back over at Voodoo’s, social media provocateurs The Pill wielded punky, feminist micro-anthems like ceremonial torches, providing chants for a generation unbothered by Instagram validation, and leaving men of a certain age to squirm in their social feeds.

The night’s finale came in Norwich’s stunning St Laurence Church, a venue of grandeur at odds with headliners Getdown Services’ tales of modern drudgery, dog muck... and quiche.

Teething sound issues saw the band complain repeatedly, yet the crowd was undeterred, with sacred space and raw human energy colliding to leave the sense that something almost criminal had just occurred - especially during raucous set-closer ‘Dog Dinner’.

Day one of Wild Paths 2025 was a reminder that festivals are more than their line-ups - they’re narratives woven through a city, its spaces, and the music that animates them.

Walking between venues, I couldn’t help but feel a quiet thrill at being privileged enough to call Norwich my home, and to literally be a neighbour of one of the festival’s stages, which I shall be exploring more of on days two and three. Bring ‘em on.

Wild Paths 2025 continues on October 17 and 18 in Norwich. Get tickets here.