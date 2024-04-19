Plenty of his fans are too young to remember the moment when Will Young won the first ever Pop Idol in 2002, but they still adore his music. He has a new album, his ninth, called LIght it Up. His first single is Falling Deep. And fans will be delighted to see that the star is very likely to be popping up at a venue near them soon thanks to a huge 49-date tour.

Will Young in the video for 'Falling Deep'

How to get tickets to see Will Young this autumn

General sale for tickets on the tour will be available from April 26, and you can listen to Falling Deep via Will Young’s website. If you want to check out the video to his new song, this became available through his website from 12pm today (April 18).

Will Young ‘Light It Up’ Tour Autumn 2024

3 September Southend Palace Theatre

4 September Hayes Beck Theatre

5 September Reading Concert Hall

7 September Barrow-in-Furness – The Forum

8 September York Opera House

10 September Bridlington Spa Theatre

11 September Ilkley Kings Hall

12 September Stamford Corn Exchange

14 September Wolverhampton – The Wulfrun

15 September Leicester – The Y Theatre

16 September Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

18 September Northampton Royal & Derngate Theatre

19 September Guildford Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

20 September Isle Of Wight – Shanklin Theatre

28 September Ayr Gaiety Theatre

29 September Inverness Eden Court

1 October Dundee Gardyne Theatre

2 October Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre

4 October Edinburgh Queens Hall

5 October Glasgow Clyde Rooms

6 October Gateshead Sage2

8 October Sunderland Fire Station

9 October New Brighton Floral Theatre

10 October Crewe Lyceum

12 October Scarborough Spa Theatre

13 October Chester Storyhouse

15 October Sheffield Memorial Hall

16 October Lincoln Theatre Royal

17 October Leeds City Varieties

19 October Aberystwyth Arts Centre

20 October Manchester RNCM Concert Hall

29 October Cambridge Junction

30 October Norwich Playhouse

31 October Peterborough Key Theatre

2 November Bury St Edmunds – The Apex

3 November Cardiff Glee Club

5 November Gloucester Guildhall

6 November Exeter Corn Exchange

7 November Barnstaple Queens Theatre

9 November Newbury Corn Exchange

10 November Poole Lighthouse Theatre

11 November Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

13 November Chelmsford Theatre

14 November Worthing Assembly Hall

15 November Brighton St George’s Church

17 November Cheltenham Town Hall

18 November Swindon Wyvern Theatre

19 November Bristol St George’s

26 November London Cadogan Hall

Will speaks out on touring

Touring is something that is nothing new to Will, having ventured out on plenty over the years. This up and coming tour will see him on the road for three months, and he admitted what the hardest thing about touring is. “When I’m out on the road, the hardest thing is missing my dogs. I’d love to take them with me, maybe in a campervan, but I just think it would be too much for them. One is a bit big and one is quite old, I think it would be too much for them. I love touring though, it’s great to get out and play live. With this tour, I specifically tried to make sure I didn’t play the big venues. That’s why I’m playing at smaller venues but a lot more of them. People usually need to go to big cities to see shows, and I thought ‘why don’t I go to them?’”

The plan of playing more, smaller venues is one that comes from Will’s last tour. “People still want to go to gigs, which is good. My last tour was in smaller venues and people were able to ask questions, it was engaging and I remember thinking then that it’s something I wanted to do again.”