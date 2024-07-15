Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wireless Festival day two saw the long-awaited comeback of rapper J Hus after a five year hiatus from stage and 21 Savage sent football fans delirious asking, “Are we gonna win tomorrow?!”.

It was certainly quieter compared to the hoards of Minaj fans from day one, but it was still buzzing around Finsbury Park for another day of hip-hop action.

A weaker line-up than the Friday made this justifiable but it still had its fair share of top artists in the genre. Unfortunately Sexyy Red was forced to pull out from the first main stage slot due to ‘unforeseen travel circumstances’. The ‘Hood’s Hottest Princess’ is on fire at the moment, and would have drawn quite the crowd due to her social media fame.

This left Atlanta rapper Gunna to pull out the stops, but he left much to be desired. I would have thought during his long career he may have excelled to greater heights than the mid-afternoon spot but his performance spoke for itself. I have been a Gunna fan for many years now, and he does have a fantastic range of music to pick from however, today was the worst I have ever seen from him. It was a low-effort show that suggested he was there to pick up a cheque.

Not all hope was lost as Asake came to light up the main stage. Little did I know he was going to waltz on stage with a flamethrower and walk through the crowd.

I was not too familiar with his wider catalogue of songs but I thoroughly enjoyed the set with his incredible energy and choreography. One of the best of the weekend thus far.

A brief break welcomed J Hus to the stage at 19:00. Fans were ready for the return of a legend in British hip-hop, particularly following two cancelled shows last year after the release of his new album ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’. A chorus of hits were belted out by the Wireless crowd including ‘Did you See’, ‘Who Told You’ and the classic ‘Dem Boy Paigon’. His set was immaculate and he demonstrated expert crowd control despite being out of the performing game for many years. At one point he was inches away from me at the barrier.

After discovering that 21 Savage was born and raised in the UK, English hip-hop fans have certainly resonated with him more than when he was the cut-throat, gangsta rapper from Atlanta. Today it showed. Even though it was a much smaller crowd than Minaj, thousands were shouting the words to his elaborate raps. Three Acts, three outfit changes (much less than Minaj I might add) and a David Beckham England shirt sealed a fantastic Saturday at Wireless Festival. Providing a variety of songs from heartbreak ballads like ‘Ball w/o you’ to his hard-hitting gangsta rap classic ‘Red Opps’. The rapper cleverly left a lasting question for English fans everywhere - “Are we gonna win tomorrow?!” prompting chants of ‘its coming home’ all the way to Finsbury Park tube.