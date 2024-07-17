Wireless Festival review: Doja Cat and Don Toliver outshine England 

Doja Cat at Wireless Festival | NW

England may have let us down, but Wireless’ Sunday saw Doja Cat and Don Toliver give it there all alongside an Amazon Music stage stacked with talent.

It was the final day of Wireless Festival, and to accommodate for the football, Festival Republic had brought all the acts forward. This was disappointing for Doja, and useless for the firework display, but good for those wanting an early pint before kick-off.

Therefore, it was an earlier start at The Amazon Music stage, the place to be today, beginning with Fimiguerrero on at 13:05. An underground British rapper that has a co-sign from Lancey Fouxx. Despite having the most difficult slot, Fimiguerrero got the crowd on their feet bringing out fellow UK rappers Len and Knucks to perform their new collaboration, ‘Nkita’.

Nemzzz was next, drawing a huge crowd for his lo-fi beats and quick rapping. The Manchester-born Nemzzz, blew up with help from the virality of his social media songs and fantastic samples. He did not disappoint despite a small song catalogue. He played whilst international DJ Uncle Waffles got the main stage bouncing with a set full of afrobeats bangers.

It went from zero to a 100 as Cash Cobain started mosh pits and brought the energy. Recent songs with J Cole and Don Toliver have provided him with a more mainstream audience, even earning a second appearance during Don Toliver’s set on the main stage.

Unfortunately Teezo Touchdown and Rema were booked in at the same time. Two fantastic artists in their own right forced me to split my time carefully. Rema, the Nigerian Afropop artist made his mark on the main stage inviting Shallipopi, Darkoo and Zerry DL to perform alongside him and as well as singing the hit ‘Calm Down’.

Teezo Touchdown remained solo, but I was impressed by his presence and crowd control. He was flamboyant, flowery (and that was just his microphone) everything about his performance was like a young Freddie Mercury. It was one of the shorter sets of the weekend that included many of the songs from his 2023 debut album ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’, that left me wanting to hear more.

He was not the only Houston artist present as Don Toliver created a motorcycle gang set on the main stage. Taking inspiration from his new album ‘Hardstone Psycho’ the whole thing was very Playboi Carti-like allowing him to create huge mosh pits and perform his ‘rage’ style songs. I have to say he was much improved, from setlist to stage presence he had it all, even bringing out Sexxy Red who was supposed to perform the day prior.

Unfortunately for Doja Cat, a number of ticket holders had departed before her Sunday headline set due to the fear of missing England’s match with Spain, or more likely leaving to get a space in the pub. She took this in her stride however, coming out in a bedazzled Union Jack dress and even playing to the crowd, asking about the match and throwing a Euro 2024 ball into the audience.

This allowed her to perform a fantastic set that solidified her musical longevity; disagreeing with anyone who places her in the TikTok artist category. ‘Say So’, ‘Paint The Town Red’ and ‘Woman’ were just a few of her songs that allowed her to express her eccentricity and give the crowd a cracking show at the end of a brilliant weekend.