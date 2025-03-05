Wonwoo Seventeen: K-pop idol to leave boyband and start military service, to miss Tecate Pa'l Norte festival

Seventeen heartthrob Wonwoo is set to leave the band from April 3 to start his mandatory military service.

In a statement by the record label PLEDIS Entertainment, this means, the 28-year-old will not be able to attend any of Seventeen’s engagements including the upcoming Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 in Mexico and a fan meeting in Japan in April.

However, Wonwoo will be participating in the ‘Seventeen in Carat Land’ concert as scheduled from March 20 to 21 and will be appearing in various pre-recorded content.

The statement added: “There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment, and we kindly request that you refrain from visiting the site of his alternative military service. Please send your heartfelt messages of support for Wonwoo.

“We ask for your continued love and support for the artist until his safe and healthy return. We will also stay committed to providing Wonwoo with all the necessary support during this time.”

Wonwoo joined Pledis Entertainment as a trainee in 2011, before debuting with Seventeen in 2015. Within the group, he is part of the Hip-Hop Team sub-unit, alongside Vernon, Mingyu, and S.Coups.

