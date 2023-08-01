Telling news your way
Young Fathers announce 'Heavy Heavy' UK tour - how to buy tickets & presale details

Young Fathers are hitting the road in support of their Mercury Prize-nominated album, Heavy Heavy.

Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Young Fathers announces a brand-new UK tour including dates across Brighton, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester. The experimental Scottish group will be hitting the road in support of their Mercury Prize-nominated fourth studio album,‘Heavy Heavy’.

The Edinburgh-based group were formed in 2008 and consist of Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings. In 2014, the trio won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead.

Here’s everything fans of Young Fathers need to know about the group’s ‘Heavy Heavy’ UK tour and how to get tickets.

How to  get tickets for Young Fathers UK tour 

Presale tickets for Young Fathers’ ‘Heavy Heavy’ live tour go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, August 2 via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will then go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 4 via the Ticketmaster website.

Young Fathers full UK tour dates

October 2023

20 - The Dome Brighton - Uk

21 - Eventim Apollo London - Uk

23 - Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow - Uk

24 - Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow - Uk

27 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Uk

28 - Academy Manchester – Uk

