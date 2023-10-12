It’s good news for fans of the reality show of My Mum, Your Dad, as the USA verion’s release date for ITVX is revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The release date for the United States version of My Mum, Your Dad on ITVX has been revealed - and will be a festive treat for fans. The show sees mums and dads spend time together in a retreat with the aim to find love.

When the show was announced it was dubbed as a Love Island for middle-aged people, but the show is very different. One huge twist was the cast not knowing that their own children had been granted the power of matchmaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK version recently finished on TV and was hosted by Davina McCall. The heavily emotional series saw some couples formed and friendships made, with the US version available on ITVX on December 21.

My Mum, Your Dad aired much earlier than the show did in the UK, with its debut season coming in January 2022 on Max, with The Blackening star Yvonne Orji hosting the eight-episode season.

“From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light,” reads the logline for the series (via Planet Radio).

Yvonne Orji is the host of My Mum, Your Dad USA

“As they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.”