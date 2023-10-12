My Mum, Your Dad USA: Popular reality show gets ITVX release date - here’s when and how to watch
It’s good news for fans of the reality show of My Mum, Your Dad, as the USA verion’s release date for ITVX is revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The release date for the United States version of My Mum, Your Dad on ITVX has been revealed - and will be a festive treat for fans. The show sees mums and dads spend time together in a retreat with the aim to find love.
When the show was announced it was dubbed as a Love Island for middle-aged people, but the show is very different. One huge twist was the cast not knowing that their own children had been granted the power of matchmaking.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The UK version recently finished on TV and was hosted by Davina McCall. The heavily emotional series saw some couples formed and friendships made, with the US version available on ITVX on December 21.
My Mum, Your Dad aired much earlier than the show did in the UK, with its debut season coming in January 2022 on Max, with The Blackening star Yvonne Orji hosting the eight-episode season.
“From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light,” reads the logline for the series (via Planet Radio).
“As they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.”
There’s more good news for fans of the show, as McCall is already working on the second series of the UK. She also revealed she would be keen to do a celebrity version alongside the usual format.