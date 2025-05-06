Nate Bergman review: ‘A visceral experience with a sonic twist’

Photo by Christian Evans

Introduced to the UK as the frontman of the reggae-influenced Lionise, you may be unfamiliar with the Americana-influenced solo works of Nate Bergman, but I doubt that will be the case for very long.

In what was Bergman’s final performance on tour with Chuck Ragan, the vocalist delivered a captivating performance – and it’s just the latest pitstop following an excellent start to life as a solo artist.

Since launching his solo career, Bergman has collaborated with the likes of My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Brit Turner from Blackberry Smoke and Per Wiberg, formerly of Opeth, on his debut record ‘Metaphysical Change’ that blends elements of blues with country, and the depth of Bergman’s talents was firmly on display inside the intimate Signature Brew in London.

Launching into an acoustic-led rendition of the reflective and unreleased ‘Britney, I’m Sorry’, Bergman’s powerful voice captures the eye instantly and leaves the audience in a state of collective awe before stressing to the audience “it’s totally cool” if they wanted to cry, leaning into a rendition of the upbeat ‘Wish I Was’ with the sweet harmonies and acoustic-driven riffs filling the room to create a flawless atmosphere.

After reflecting on a big breakup that led to his move to Nashville, the honest ‘Deep End’ followed and is delivered to perfection with Nate’s control over his belt nothing short of impeccable. The introspective ‘Sweet Elle’ is another emotionally candid anthem that would be perfect as a piano-led track and concluded with Bergman setting the stage for a thrilling finale with a humorous touch. “If you liked the set, my name’s Nate Bergman; if not, my name’s Dave House. Nice to meet you.”

If there was ever a track that was perfectly suited for a live setting, it is the deeply personal ‘Back to Nashville’, which saw the audience belt the lyrics back to Bergman during the bridge – a surefire sign that Bergman’s candour and pure skill had won over the 300 or so in attendance. To close out the night, Bergman climbed into the crowd and performed an acoustic-led rendition of ‘Into My Arms’, with a sonic twist. Bergman performed with his guitar muted and without any guitar effects, without a microphone, highlighting the pure strength in his voice and leaving the audience utterly captivated as the set reached its conclusion.

With just an acoustic guitar and his flawless vocals, Bergman’s live performances are a visceral experience with a sonic twist and one to be witnessed by all.