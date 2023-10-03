National Boyfriend Day 2023: When is National Boyfriend Day and is there National Girlfriend Day?
If you have a boyfriend, spoil them a little extra today as October 3 marks National Boyfriend Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (Tuesday, October 3), marks National Boyfriend Day 2023. This day is geared towards men, and significant others are expected to give them some extra appreciation on this day.
National Boyfriend Day always falls on October 3, and comes two months after National Girlfriend Day (August 1). Despite not being an official holiday, it’s still nice to show your other half some extra appreciation for the day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Its origins are also very hard to trace back, too. There’s no formal recognition for when the day began, or who started it. According to the National Day Calendar, their team is still researching where the origins of the celebration originated.
But it’s still celebrated by millions each year and is usually a huge trend across social media, so expect loved up posts on apps such as Instagram but remember that it’s October, and not Valentine’s Day.
According to the National Day Calendar, people who have a boyfriend can “do something nice” for their partners on the special day, and have even shared some tips on how to properly treat them.
You should: Let him know how important he is to you, consider taking him on a scavenger hunt, surprise him with a romantic getaway to a place he’s talked about, take him to a movie of his choosing or, get tickets to a sporting event of his favourite team.