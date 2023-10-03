If you have a boyfriend, spoil them a little extra today as October 3 marks National Boyfriend Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (Tuesday, October 3), marks National Boyfriend Day 2023. This day is geared towards men, and significant others are expected to give them some extra appreciation on this day.

National Boyfriend Day always falls on October 3, and comes two months after National Girlfriend Day (August 1). Despite not being an official holiday, it’s still nice to show your other half some extra appreciation for the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its origins are also very hard to trace back, too. There’s no formal recognition for when the day began, or who started it. According to the National Day Calendar, their team is still researching where the origins of the celebration originated.

But it’s still celebrated by millions each year and is usually a huge trend across social media, so expect loved up posts on apps such as Instagram but remember that it’s October, and not Valentine’s Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, people who have a boyfriend can “do something nice” for their partners on the special day, and have even shared some tips on how to properly treat them.