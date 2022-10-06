National Poetry Day has been celebrated for almost three decades

Every year, a campaign takes place in the UK in celebration of poetry and all those who write poems.

National Poetry Day was created almost 30 years ago, and since then it has grown in popularity and engaged thousands of people of all ages with this written art form.

But, just what is National Poetry Day, when is it and how can you celebrate it?

Here’s what you need to know.

People in the UK are encouraged to read, write and share poems every year on National Poetry Day,

What is National Poetry Day?

National Poetry Day is the annual mass celebration that encourages everyone to make, experience and share poetry with family and friends.

The day is coordinated by Forward Arts Foundation, a registered charity that celebrates excellence in poetry and increases public knowledge and enjoyment of poetry in all its forms.

Founded in 1994, the day enjoys the support of the BBC, Arts Council England and leading literary and cultural organisations, alongside booksellers, publishers, libraries and schools.

When is National Poetry Day?

National Poetry Day takes place every year on the first Thursday of October.

This means that, this year, it takes place on Thursday 6 October.

What is the theme of this year’s National Poetry Day?

Every year, National Poetry Day has a theme. The theme of National Poetry Day 2022 is the environment.

The Foundation’s call to action this year is for audiences to find or write a poem that speaks about something they would like to change or praise about the environment and then share that in their school, community, or on social media

How can you celebrate National Poetry Day?

National Poetry Day is growing in popularity every year, and there are many ways you can get involved.

You can simply read some poetry, either to yourself or to family or friends. You can visit the National Poetry website for a selection of specially chosen poems which are about this year’s theme.

If you’re feeling creative, you could also write your own poetry. If you’re writing your own poem, The Foundation has got a host of writing resources which you can use to help you to write your poem.

Various events are also taking place across the country. If you want to see a reading or performance, or want to take part in a workshop, see what’s on near you with the National Poetry Day online events listing .

You can also visit a bookshop as many are also holding events, or possibly special sales, to mark the day. If you can, buying a poetry book would be a great way to celebrate. If you’re not able to buy poetry book, you could also take one out from your local library.

Finally, you can donate money to the Forward Arts Foundation to help the charity achieve their mission of widening poetry’s audience, honouring poetry achievement and supporting people’s talent in writing poems.

Use the hashtag #NationalPoetryDay to share how you’re celebrating the day on social media.