The official trailer for the new reboot of Neighbours has been released and teases explosive storylines and plenty of drama

Just a year after it ended, Neighbours is back and the first full-length trailer for the show’s Amazon Freevee reboot has been released. The trailer features the likes of Mischa Barton, Guy Pearce and more.

However, the much anticipated reboot’s trailer hinted at trouble for Pearce’s character, Mike Young, after he reconciles with Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones. Pearce reprised the role for the show’s emotional finale last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scenes showcasing his character saw him reunite with his former flame and he has returned to Ramsay Street for the revival of Neighbours on Amazon Freevee, which debuts on September 18.

But, a new trailer released on Tuesday (August 15), suggests an unfavourable storyline for the fan favourite. Jane is seen telling Mike in the woods: “I have been keeping something from you.”

Tuesday’s official trailer also teased a wedding, with church bells ringing out and a wedding car seen approaching. One of the guests, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell), asks her brother Paul (Stefan Dennis): “Not having second thoughts about today, are you?”

The soap was loved worldwide since its inception in 1985. It follows the daily lives of residents living in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough. But, failure to secure new funding saw the show axed.