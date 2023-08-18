Netflix has branched out, launching a new gaming trial in the UK and Canada with select people being picked to participate

A brand new Netflixgaming trial has been launched in Canada and the UK. It will allow subscribers to play games on their TVs and computers through the app, but not everyone has access to it.

Select subscribers who have an active Netflix account are being selected for a ‘limited’ trial of the new update. Only two games are available right now, Oxenfree from Night School Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure.

Subscribers in the UK can find out if they’ve been lucky enough to participate in this trial by simply logging in to Netflix and see if gaming is an option. If this is not there, then you have not been selected.

It is worth noting that you will need one of the following devices to be compatible with the new feature, such as: LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Walmart ONN.

Mike Verdu, VP of games at Netflix, said: “We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

“Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game.

“To play our games on TV, we’re introducing a controller that we already have in our hands most of the day — our phones. Members on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

“This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time.

“By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world. While we’re still very early in our games journey, we’re excited to bring joy to members with games.