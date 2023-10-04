Telling news your way
Never Mind the Buzzcocks: Who is on the show tonight? Meet the shows special guests including Katherine Ryan

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is back tonight, meet who’s joining show regulars Greg Davies, Jamali Maddix, Daisy May Cooper and Noel Fielding

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago
The penultimate episode of the latest series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks is set to air tonight (Wednesday, October 4) at 9pm on Sky Max. The show features regular panellists including Jamali Maddix, Daisy May Cooper and Noel Fielding, who are joined by different guests every week.

The show originally aired between November 1996 and January 2015 on BBC Two. The original series was first hosted by Mark Lamarr, then by Simon Amstell, and later by a number of guest presenters.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is now hosted by former Inbetweeners star Greg Davies. Clearly made for presenting, Greg is also the Taskmaster on Taskmaster and has made appearances on many shows such as Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and more.

Who is on Never Mind the Buzzcocks tonight?

Talia Mar

Natalia Margaret Haddock, better known as Talia Mar is an English singer and songwriter. On May 2022 20, Mar released "Stay the Night" alongside Sigala. The song peaked at No. 11 on the UK charts, making it her most successful song to date.

Katherine Ryan

Arguably one of the most famous female comedians, Ryan has appeared on a number of different panel shows including A League of Their Own, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI, Just a Minute, Safeword, and Have I Got News for You.

Suggs

Graham McPherson, known primarily by his stage name Suggs, is an English singer and songwriter. He rose to fame in the late 1970s as the lead singer of the ska band Madness, which released 15 singles that entered the top 10 charts in the United Kingdom during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Watch 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks' at 9pm on Sky Max

