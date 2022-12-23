These quotes about the new year will help you see in 2023, and see out 2022, with joy and happiness

The new year is just around the corner, and it’s a time for reflection and aspiration.

Many may think about all that has happened in 2022 and think about what they hope will happen in 2023, and look forward to a chance for new beginnings.

Along with having a party and making new year’s resolutions , it’s also traditional to send a new year card to friends and family to inspire them and spread positivity about the forthcoming year. But, what to write in the card?

We’ve taken a little guidance from some well-known names and rounded up some of the best quotes to write in your card. Some are funny, some are inspirational and they will all help wish your loved ones a happy new year and start 2023 with joy and happiness. They are sure to help people to feel lifted, energised and ready to embrace the new year.

Keep reading to find a quote that you love.

23 funny and inspirational quotes to help wish people a happy new year 2023.

Funny new year quotes

"Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to." - Bill Vaughan

“First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” - F.Scott Fitzgerald

“May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.” - Joey Adams

“Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” - Mark Twain

“A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” - Unknown

“Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year’s resolutions, and I’ve stuck with it ever since.” —Dave Beard

“Tonight I’m going to party like it’s 1999.” —Prince

Inspirational quotes