23 funny and inspirational quotes to help wish people a happy new year 2023.

The new year is just around the corner, and it’s a time for reflection and aspiration.
Many may think about all that has happened in 2022 and think about what they hope will happen in 2023, and look forward to a chance for new beginnings.
Along with having a party and making new year’s resolutions, it’s also traditional to send a new year card to friends and family to inspire them and spread positivity about the forthcoming year. But, what to write in the card?
We’ve taken a little guidance from some well-known names and rounded up some of the best quotes to write in your card. Some are funny, some are inspirational and they will all help wish your loved ones a happy new year and start 2023 with joy and happiness. They are sure to help people to feel lifted, energised and ready to embrace the new year.
Keep reading to find a quote that you love.
Funny new year quotes
- "Youth is when you’re allowed to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. Middle age is when you’re forced to." - Bill Vaughan
- “First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” - F.Scott Fitzgerald
- “May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions.” - Joey Adams
- “Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.” - Mark Twain
- “A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.” - Unknown
- “Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year’s resolutions, and I’ve stuck with it ever since.” —Dave Beard
- “Tonight I’m going to party like it’s 1999.” —Prince
Inspirational quotes
- "You’ll never get bored when you try something new. There’s really no limit to what you can do." - Dr Seuss
- "The best is yet to come." - Frank Sinatra
- "We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched." - Ellen Goodman
- "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours." - Beyoncé
- "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." - C.S. Lewis
- "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day." - Edith Lovejoy Pierce
- "You are never too old to reinvent yourself." - Steve Harvey
- "Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new direction." - Germany Kent
- "Every moment is a fresh beginning." - T.S. Eliot
- "I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past." - Thomas Jefferson
- "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." - Eleanor Roosevelt
- "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." - E.E. Cummings
- "Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." - Carl Bard
- “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.” - Anne Frank
- "The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are." - J.P. Morgan
- "The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new." - Socrates