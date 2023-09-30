As Bakeoff contestants get ready for biscuit week, presenter Noel Fielding says the programme has gone back to basics after becoming a 'bit complicated'

Contestants and hosts, (left to right, rear) Keith, Saku, Tasha, Josh, Matty, Cristy, Dana, Amos, Dan, Rowan, Abbi and Nicky and the judges and hosts (left to right, front) Noel, Prue, Paul and Allison, for 14th series of The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire.

Noel Fielding has said The Great British Bake Off has gone back to basics this year as the format had become a “bit complicated”.

The comedian and host of the Channel 4 cookery competition has been joined on the programme by This Morning star Alison Hammond following the departure of Matt Lucas.

Little Britain star Lucas said in December 2022 that he was leaving as he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

Fielding, appearing on BBC One’s The One Show with Hammond, said: “We have gone back to basics a little bit, I think it got a bit complicated last year and people freaked out, so this year we’ve gone back to some classics.”

When Hammond said there was “nothing basic” about the 50-year-old star of The Mighty Boosh, Fielding said: “You know, I had nothing to do with those decisions.

“I just get in Paul’s (Hollywood) car.”

In the previous season, contestants had faced a three-part picnic which saw them bake their own bread, make an edible sculpture on the theme of “Our Beautiful Planet” and create shortcrust pastry vertical tarts in two hours.

On Tuesday, the show returned for a 14th series with cake week and 12 amateur bakers hoping to impress judges Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Deli and grocery manager Amos was eliminated for failing to impress with his final bake – despite placing second in the technical challenge.