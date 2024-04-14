Hannah Waddingham will once again be hosting the Olivier Awards 2024. She is pictured performing onstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, which she also hosted. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT)

The Olivier Awards (officially known as The Laurence Olivier Awards) 2024 take place tonight (Sunday April 14).

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best of British theatre, will be held at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. The venue will play host to Hollywood stars and TV actors, as they all gather to see which of the nominees have won the prestigious awards.

Hollywood names are leading the nominations this year with the likes of Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker all recognised. Shows including ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’, ‘Guys & Dolls’ and ‘Dear England’ are also up for awards. For a second year in a row, ‘Ted Lasso’ actress Hannah Waddingham will be hosting the awards.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrates the very best in theatre over the calendar year. Once named the Society of West End Theatre Awards, the ceremony pays homage to high-quality performances in West End shows, operas, and dance productions. They were renamed in 1984 to honour actor Laurence Olivier.

The Olivier Awards are the theatre equivalent of the Baftas or Brits. The judging panel is put together by the Society of London Theatre and is comprised of industry professionals and members of the public who love theatre.

The record for the most wins by one show is held by ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’, which picked up nine awards in 2017. The most awarded musical is split by ‘Matilda’, ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Cabaret’ which all have seven wins, while Dame Judi Dench holds the individual record for awards with eight.

For theatre fans, there will be two chances to get an insight in to the awards this year as there’s a TikTok live stream and also a highlights programme on ITV. Here’s how you can watch both, and what to expect too.

When are the Olivier Awards 2024?

The Olivier Awards ceremony starts at 6pm.

How can I watch The Olivier Awards 2024 TikTok live stream?

There will be a TikTok live stream from the Royal Albert Hall as the star’s arrive, which will be broadcast on the Official London Theatre's channel at 4.30pm. Host Maddie Grace Jepson will be talking to all the stars of the evening live ahead of the ceremony.

You can watch the live steam yourself by heading to @officiallondontheatre from 4.30pm.

How can I watch The Olivier Awards 2024 on TV?