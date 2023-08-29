Omar Apollo has confirmed a headline show in the UK later this year - here’s how fans can buy tickets

Omar Apollo has announced a headline show in the UK later this year. The grammy-nominated artist - who has supported the likes of SZA and Billie Eilish on previous tours - is set to take to London in September with tickets on sale this week.

The up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Hobart, Indiana has been on everyone’s radar since his nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2023. From collaborating with esteemed names such as Daniel Caesar and Kali Uchis to signing a major record deal with Warner Records, Apollo’s career is going from strength to strength.

UK fans will now be able to see the artist - who hails from Mexican heritage - at one of London’s well-regarded venues. Here’s everything you need to know about Omar Apollo’s headline UK show including how to buy tickets

When and where is Omar Apollo playing in UK?

Omar Apollo will be performing at London Roundhouse on September 20, 2023.

How to get tickets for Omar Apollo at London Roundhouse

Presale tickets for Omar Apollo at London Roundhouse will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, August 31 via the Ticketmaster website. Fans of Omar Apollo will then be able to access general sale tickets from 10am on Friday, September 1 via the Ticketmaster website