BBC is set to shine the light on more sexual exploitation allegations in tonight’s special instalment of Panorama

BBC’s Panorama has confirmed that its hour-long Panorama special tonight (October 2) will bring to light more sexual exploitation allegations. The current affairs programme kept the contents of the episode under wraps for days, sparking a wave of speculation from the public.

Titled ‘The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool’, the latest BBC Panorama episode is centred around fashion CEO Mike Jeffries, who is facing allegations of exploitation by men recruited for sex events. But what else is uncovered in the BBC Panorama special?

BBC Panorama exposes more sexual exploitation allegations

According to the BBC, 12 men described attending events organised for Jeffries and his boyfriend Matthew Smith. The fashion mogul is alleged to have exploited the men at his New York residences and luxurious hotels around the world, including in London, Paris, Venice, and Marrakesh.

Eight men said they were paid to sign non-disclosure agreements and attend the events which involved sex acts.

A middleman - identified by the BBC as James Jacobson - is said to have recruited the men and was referred to by agents as the ‘gatekeeper to Abercrombie’s executives’.

Most of those involved, many young models at the time, believe they were ‘manipulated’ in some form. One man, referred to as Alex to protect his identiy, believes he was spiked with drugs and that there was a ‘very good possibility’ he was raped.

In a statement made through his lawyer, Jacobson, has denied “any coercive, deceptive or forceful behavior” and that he had “no knowledge of any such conduct by others.”

Mike Jeffries was CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992-2014

After being contacted by the BBC, Abercrombie & Fitch said it was “appalled and disgusted” by its former CEO’s alleged behavior and that the company has since been transformed into a ‘value driven organisation’ with ‘zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.’

According to the BBC, Jeffries, 79 and Smith, 60 have not commented on its investigation.

How to watch BBC Panorama