Pierce The Veil review: ‘A celebration of the band’s 18-year legacy’

American rock band Pierce the Veil will play a huge show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Friday, September 26 with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan and Crawlers. | Getty Images

Just over a year after headlining the O2 Victoria Warehouse in front of a capacity crowd of 3,500 people, Pierce The Veil made their anticipated return to Manchester last night to perform their biggest headlining performance in Europe at the Co-op Live – a testament to their enduring 18-year legacy and how they’ve managed to continually expand their audience.

From the outset in Manchester, the four-piece’s performance was a perfect celebration of the band’s 18-year legacy and a surefire sign that ever since that aforementioned performance at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in April 2024, they’ve gained an extra edge and a fresh energy that has seen them reach their rightful title as arena headliners in Europe.

Opening with ‘Death of an Executioner’, the track hits you with an instant shot of adrenaline. It didn’t take long for the band to up the intensity further as they transported the audience on an early trip back to the ‘Collide In The Sky’ era with ‘Bulls in the Bronx’ before a spine-tingling performance of the grunge-y ‘Pass The Nirvana’ left your heart racing.

Eager to keep the momentum going, the four-piece dived deeper into their catalogue as they launched into an intense ‘I’m Low on Gas and You Need a Jacket’; the skull-crushing riffage of ‘I’d Rather Die Than Be Famous’ is delivered with intent, and a dreamy cover of Pixies hit ‘Where Is My Mind’ left the audience in a state of collective awe. As the four-piece stopped to bask in the applause of the audience, an excited Vic Fuentes declared, “It’s gonna be a good night, I can feel it,” as he reflected on the band celebrating their 18 years together. A wickedly punchy ‘Yeah Boy and Doll Face’ is utterly spine-tingling in a live setting, taking the audience on a trip back to the ‘A Flair For The Dramatic’ era, and a majestic snippet of ‘She Makes Dirty Words Sound Pretty’ brought the pace down minutes after.

As the set continued to unfold, there was something unifying about hearing 15,000+ voices singing in unison on exhilarating renditions of ‘Hell Above’ and ‘So Far So Fake’, which leads into a performance of ‘Emergency Contact’ – dedicated to Fuentes’ wife and leaves your pulse racing – before a rendition of an ultra-punchy ‘Circles’ to close out the set in breathless fashion.

In the end, the show came to a close with a three-punch combo of ‘Disasterology’, ‘Hold on Till May’ and ‘King for a Day’, and as the final notes of the latter rang out throughout the Co-op Live, instead of it being a ‘Pass the Nirvana’ feeling, it was a pass the champagne, tip your hat and applaud moment for the four-piece from San Diego, California. They are bigger than ever and reaping the rewards of becoming arena headliners by staying true to themselves and following their own path. And it’s safe to say, I’ve got zero doubt that they'll be back at the Co-op Live upon their next visit to Manchester.