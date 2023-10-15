Piper Laurie, who enjoyed an interesting career - as well as dating and appearing alongside Ronald Reagan - has died aged 91

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary actress Piper Laurie, who was thrice nominated for an Oscar, has died aged 91. She is best known for her roles in the films The Hustler (1961), Carrie (1976), and Children of a Lesser God (1986), and the miniseries The Thorn Birds (1983).

As well as her Oscar nominations, she won a multitude of awards during a glittering career, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, in addition to nominations for a BAFTA Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laurie died of old age, and was reportedly ill for some time before her death on Saturday, October 14. Her manager Marion Rosenberg gave the cause as old age, saying she was a “superb talent and a wonderful human being”.

She first arrived in Hollywood when she was just 17-years-old in 1949, during the famed ‘golden era’. She arrived as Rosetta Jacobs, given a name she hated and a contract with Universal-International.

The Carrie star was also given roles alongside some prominent names, with future United States president Ronald Reagan, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis, and more. Her first role was playing Reagan.

After a string of roles, she became fed up and walked out on her 2,000-dollar-a-week contract in 1955, vowing to never act again unless offered a decent part. She moved to New York where she found the roles she was seeking in theatre and live television drama.

American actress Piper Laurie in a promotional portrait, circa 1954.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years after, Laurie turned her back on acting. Piper then settled down and married film critic Joseph Morgenstern. Together, the pair welcomed a daughter, Ann Grace, and moved to a farmhouse in Woodstock, New York.