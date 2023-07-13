General sale tickets for Playboi Cart are available to purchase this week

Playboi Carti has announced a major global tour for 2023 including stops at two UK venues. The ‘Antagonist’ tour will see the US hip-hop artist hit the road in September before arriving in the UK toward the end of November.

Following a huge performance at Wireless, the Atlanta-based rapper is set to embark on his first headline tour since 2021. Support for the tour includes rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, which will be their first time hitting the road as the Opium Collective.

Here’s everything fans of Playboi Carti need to know about his upcoming ‘Antagonist’ tour.

How to get tickets for Playboi Carti’s 2023 ‘Antagonist’ tour

Presale tickets for Playboi Carti’s ‘Antagonist’ tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster. General sale tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster from Friday, 14 July at 5pm.

Playboi Carti full UK tour dates

November 2023

21 - Manchester, AO Arena - tickets

22 - London, The O2 - tickets