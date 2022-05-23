The Duke of Cambridge is the second in line to the throne

The Duke of Cambridge will turn 40 later this year, and to celebrate a commemorative £5 coin has been released by the Royal Mint .

The coin is the first time Prince William , who is second in line to the throne, will appear alone on an official coin struck by the Royal Mint .

So, just what does the coin look like, and how can you get one?

Here’s what you need to know.

How old is Prince William and when was he born?

Prince William was born on 21 June 1982, which means he is now 39 years old but will turn 40 later this summer.

His parents are Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales .

His grandparents are Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Phllip , Duke of Edinburgh.

Why has the coin been released?

The £5 coin has been released to celebrate the 40th birthday of Prince William, which will take place on 21 June.

Alongside the £5 coin, the Royal Mint has also created a limited-edition 5oz gold coin which is not available now but will be released before the Duke’s birthday.

The last time Prince William appeared on a Royal Mint £5 coin was with his wife Kate Middleton to celebrate their 2011 wedding.

What does the coin look like?

The coin, which has been created by designer and engraver Thomas T Docherty, features a portrait of Prince William.

It also has the number 40 and Prince William’s royal cypher, his initial W.

Queen Elizabeth II’s image, designed by Jody Clark, will be struck on the other side of the coin.

There will also be an inscription on the edge reading: ‘HRH The Duke of Cambridge’.

The UK £5 silver proof coin, unveiled ahead of the Duke of Cambridge’s 40th birthday on June 21.

How can I get a coin?

You can buy the £5 coin now on the Royal Mint website .

You can register your interest in the 5oz gold coin now, also on the Royal Mint website .

The UK 5oz gold proof coin, unveiled ahead of the Duke of Cambridge’s 40th birthday on June 21.

What has the designer said about the coin?

The coin’s designer, Thomas T Docherty, said the ‘dynamic portrait’ was created using new digital technology.

He said: “The design strikes a balance between the fresh energy of His Royal Highness being a young dad with the ceremonial nature of his royal position.

“A three-quarter angle of the portrait creates a more dynamic portrait rather than a traditional side-on profile.

“I used certain clay sculpting techniques on a digital platform to achieve the style needed for the design, to translate effectively from two to three dimensions.

“Using technology, we can now produce designs and sculptures with better efficiency compared to when I began my career 17 years ago.

“There’s a high level of skills and craftsmanship needed to sculpt designs - the tools are different but the principles remain the same.”

What has the Royal Mint said about the coin?

The Royal Mint said they have created the coin to celebrate Prince William’s grace.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: ‘The elegant design features a portrait of HRH alongside his royal cypher and the number 40, which pays homage to the maturity and grace of the prince who has become a senior member of the royal family, a devoted husband and a loving father of three, through the eyes of the world.

“Marking this extra special occasion, we have also struck a limited edition gold coin made with 5oz of fine gold and struck in high relief to elevate the artistry of the design.

‘Our limited edition precious metal coins combine fine craftsmanship and rarity, making them an attractive keepsake for collectors and investors.”

Who is Prince William’s wife and who are his children?

In April 2011, Prince William married Kate Middleton, whom he met while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in September 2001.

Together, they became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple have two children, Prince George of Cambridge, age 8, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, age 7, and Prince Louis of Cambridge, age 4.

Can the coin be used as legal tender?

Commemorative coins are intended to be kept as souvenirs.

Silver UK coins produced in denominations of £5, £20, £50 and £100 are approved as legal tender, according to the Royal Mint, but as they have been designed as limited edition collectables or gifts they are not entered into general circulation.