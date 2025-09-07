A number of Sunday afternoon specialist music shows on BBC Local Radio stations have ended, making way for a new networked programme across England.

The Make a Difference show will launch on Sunday 14th September from 2pm until 6pm, presented by a host still to be announced.

It will air on stations not broadcasting live local sport.

A one-off Award Winners special aired on Sunday 7th September in the same time slot.

John Leech’s Soul Show, which aired across BBC Eastern stations, is among the shows that will no longer be heard.

John said the decision to end long-running regional shows in favour of a broader national programme “seems puzzling” and could reduce local flavour and engagement.

Other shows brought to an end include Steve Yabsley from BBC Radio Bristol.

Simon Logan’s 80s and 90s show on BBC Radio Newcastle and Tees also came to an end, in which Simon gave an emotional speech at the end of his show last Sunday.

He told fans: “What is it they always say, all great things must come to an end. Whether you’ve ever got in touch with the show or whether you have just listened to our show, thanks to everybody on our Facebook group, thanks to Nathan for ‘putting it on the list’. I couldn’t have done it without you mate.

"The time has come to say farewell, seriously, thanks for being there. We’ve had a blast, haven’t we? Hope to catch you really soon. And whatever you’re doing tonight, always stay forever young. Ta-ra”.

Simon played the Alphaville hit Forever Young as the broadcast ended.

BBC Lancashire, BBC Merseyside and BBC Cumbria’s 80s and 90s show also ended the same Sunday, presented by Lisa Marrey. John Marshall played the same decades of music on Humberside and Lincolnshire.

In the Midlands, Paula White’s retro music show aired across five stations, while Sile Sibanda hosted a music and conversation show on BBC Radio Sheffield, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Leeds.

Angry listeners have taken to social media to share their views at the changes to BBC local radio, which has seen much of its local output cut in recent years, in favour of regional and national shows.

One wrote: ‘Last week when John Leech Soul show finished on BBC Eastern Counties was the final nail in the coffin for me the big switch off and find another decent specialist show on the dial. Other local community stations it’s your time to shine now. Marc In Bletchley a massive radio listener.’

Another penned: ‘We have BBC radios 1,2,3,4 and 5 that are all national. Why do we need even more national output? The BBC is slowly demoting local radio.’

A third explained: ‘Instead of wasting money on Radio 1 Dance, Anthems & Radio 3 Unwind they should put money back into LOCAL Radio, stations should have at least 12 hours a day of local programming!’

A fourth added: ‘BBC is ruining local radio again’.

Story: TV Archive