Greg James pranked by sex tape live on BBC Radio 1 during show with Joe Lycett

Greg James was forced to cut off a caller on his BBC Radio 1 programme with Joe Lycett after sex noises were played down the phone. The broadcasters were left stunned after the incident occurred on BBC Radio 1’s 10 to 10 segment.

On Wednesday, listeners tuned in to Greg and Joe's Cowboy Time section of the show to hear the popular segment, where the host speaks to people across the nation and asks, "What time it is?", at 9.50 am. The caller is then prompted to repeatedly say the tongue twister: “It’s ten to ten, it’s ten to ten it’s ten to ten, it’s ten to ten."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the show was plunged into chaos when a listener named Lewis picked up the phone. The prankster - who was desperate to appear on the show before leaving for Australia - joined the line and said: "Hello, I'm here!".

"You're here, but I've got a question," said Greg, before asking: "What time is it?!". Instead of continuing the bit, Lewis then decided to play loud sex noises on the phone, much to the disappointment of the hosts.

Instantly shocked, Greg disconnected the line and said: "Oh, ok. Oh no, that’s a shame, that is a shame. Do we call him again?" Listeners then heard members of the studio laughing in response to the incident.

Greg James was forced to cut off a caller on his BBC Radio 1 programme with Joe Lycett after sex noises were played down the phone.

“Well that buries it, doesn’t it?" Greg added. "That’s the end, that’s the end of cowboy time as we know it.” The host then thanked Lewis for ruining the segment before ending the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not the first time the BBC has been on the end of an X-rated prank live on air. During the broadcaster's live coverage of the Euro 2024 draw, the presenters met a similar fate when they heard inappropriate noises echo throughout the studio.